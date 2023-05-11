Princess Cruises Adding Cirque Éloize on New Ship, Sun Princess

70 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Princess Cruises is adding Cirque Éloize performances to their new cruise ship that is debuting in early 2024, Sun Princess.



The Cirque Éloize performances will be located in The Dome and will be complimentary on a first come, first serve basis. There will be three shows per cruise that will last from 20 to 30 minutes each.

The stunning venue combined with the magnificent performances will deliver emotion, color, and music to create world-class and unforgettable entertainment.

The Dome embraces amazing natural sky views both day and night, and utilizes state-of-the-art lighting effects and a hidden stage with state-of-the-art technical capabilities to deliver the perfect setting for three shows that will feature eight brilliant acrobatic and aerial performers.

“The Dome is a transformational space that creates a stunning vista with sweeping views of the ocean and creates an unprecedented setting to stage avant-garde spectaculars that will absolutely fascinate our guests,” said Francois Leroux, Princess Senior Vice President, Creative Design and Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to bring this collaboration with Cirque Éloize to life with three original shows, created specifically for this innovative and spectacular space on our next-generation Sun Princess.”

Sun Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. The 175,500 gross ton ship will debut in early 2024 and sail a season in the Mediterranean.

After a season in Europe, the cruise ship will head to Ft. Lauderdale and offer week long cruises to the Caribbean.