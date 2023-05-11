Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruises Adding Cirque Éloize on New Ship, Sun Princess

Princess Cruises Adding Cirque Éloize on New Ship, Sun Princess

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Princess Cruises
70 Shares
Share70
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Princess Cruises is adding Cirque Éloize performances to their new cruise ship that is debuting in early 2024, Sun Princess.

The Cirque Éloize performances will be located in The Dome and will be complimentary on a first come, first serve basis. There will be three shows per cruise that will last from 20 to 30 minutes each.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The stunning venue combined with the magnificent performances will deliver emotion, color, and music to create world-class and unforgettable entertainment.

Sponsored Links

The Dome embraces amazing natural sky views both day and night, and utilizes state-of-the-art lighting effects and a hidden stage with state-of-the-art technical capabilities to deliver the perfect setting for three shows that will feature eight brilliant acrobatic and aerial performers.

“The Dome is a transformational space that creates a stunning vista with sweeping views of the ocean and creates an unprecedented setting to stage avant-garde spectaculars that will absolutely fascinate our guests,” said Francois Leroux, Princess Senior Vice President, Creative Design and Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to bring this collaboration with Cirque Éloize to life with three original shows, created specifically for this innovative and spectacular space on our next-generation Sun Princess.”

Sun Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.  The 175,500 gross ton ship will debut in early 2024 and sail a season in the Mediterranean.

After a season in Europe, the cruise ship will head to Ft. Lauderdale and offer week long cruises to the Caribbean.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruises Adding Cirque Éloize on New Ship, Sun Princess
Previous article
7 Last-Minute Cruise Myths Too Many Still Believe
Next article
Newly Remodeled Cruise Port in Nassau Opens in 2 Weeks

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,336FollowersFollow
8,902FollowersFollow
61,700SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

70 Shares
Share70
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share