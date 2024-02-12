New Cruise Ships Under Construction/On Order for Each Cruise Line Through 2030

Cruise lines have added a record number of new cruise ships over the past decade. From now through 2030, over 50 more new ocean cruise ships will enter service.



Here is a breakdown of new cruise ships from each cruise line that are either under construction or on order through the rest of the decade.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with 27 cruise ships in service. They have three more vessels being added to their fleet by 2026. Utopia of the Seas will debut in July 2024 and will be the cruise line’s last Oasis class ship.

The cruise line recently celebrated the christening of their largest ship yet, Icon of the Seas. Royal Caribbean has two more sister ships to Icon debuting in 2025 and 2026. The first will be named Star of the Seas with the second ship currently unnamed.

Sponsored Links



MSC Cruises is the world’s fastest growing big ship cruise line. After years of adding new mega ships across three different classes, they have two more World class vessels on their order book. The World class are MSC’s largest ships at more than 200,000 gross tons in size.

The next new World class ship MSC World America, will homeport in Miami sailing cruises to the Caribbean starting in early 2025. The cruise line’s last World class ship is currently unnamed and scheduled to debut in 2026.

Viking is the world’s fastest growing small ship cruise line going from one ship in 2015 to 10 ships today. The cruise line has plans to double its fleet to 20 by the end of the decade. Viking Vela will debut in December 2024 with Viking Vesta coming out in the summer of 2025.

Viking has ordered, or has options for, eight more ocean ships through 2030. One is scheduled for 2026, one for 2027, and two each year through 2030.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Princess Cruises, aka The Love Boat, has a brand new cruise ship debuting this month. Sun Princess is the cruise line’s first Sphere class ship and it will also be the largest in their fleet at over 175,000 gross tons. A sister ship, Star Princess, will debut in early 2025.

Norwegian Cruise Line has four more Prima cruise ships either under construction or on order. Norwegian Aqua will debut in early 2025 with another three ships entering service in 2026, 2027, and 2028.

Disney Cruise Line has three more cruise ships being added to their fleet over the next few years. Disney Treasure will be a sister ship to Disney Wish and debut in December 2024. Another sister ship which has yet to be named will enter service in 2025.

Disney’s largest ship yet, Disney Adventure, will debut in late 2025 and sail in Asia. Disney purchased the half completed Global Dream and is finishing/converting the vessel over to Disney Cruise Line.

Celebrity Cruises has one more ship debuting in 2025. Celebrity Xcel will be the cruise line’s final Edge class ship.

Virgin Voyages, an adults only cruise line, has a fourth ship (Brilliant Lady) scheduled to be completed this year. The ship’s maiden season was canceled and Virgin has yet to announce when the ship will officially enter service.

Cunard Line has a fourth ship, Queen Anne, entering their fleet in May 2024.

Sponsored Links



Silversea Cruises, an ultra-luxury cruise line from Royal Caribbean Group, has one cruise ship under construction. Silver Ray is nearing completion and will sail its maiden cruise on June 15, 2024.

Oceania Cruises, a premium destination focused cruise line from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, has one new ship under construction. Allura is scheduled to debut on June 8, 2025.

The following cruise lines currently do not have a new cruise ship either under construction or on order: