Carnival’s Newly Renovated Cruise Ship Delayed Due to Weather, First Cruise Back Shortened to 2 Days

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Vista recently emerged from a month long dry dock with new enhancements and new features. The ship was scheduled to return to service on February 15, 2024 and sail a three night cruise to The Bahamas.

Carnival Vista is currently crossing the Atlantic Ocean on its way to Port Canaveral. Due to inclement weather, the ship will arrive a day later than scheduled.

The February 15, 2024 sailing will be reduced to two days and will now depart on February 16. Guests who are booked on this cruise will receive a pro-rated refund for the missed day, as well as on board credit to spend on the two night cruise.

Guests also have the option to cancel for a full refund or a 100% future cruise credit. If a guest wishes to cancel, they can call 1-800-CARNIVAL or contact their travel agent before 8:00 PM on February 14.

Guests who were booked on the cruise received an email from Carnival detailing their pro-rated refund and their OBC.

Carnival Vista will still visit Nassau on the cruise, but will no longer have a sea day.

After the two night cruise, the ship will begin sailing a series of six and eight night cruises to the Caribbean.

To see a list of all of the enhancement and features that were added to Carnival Vista while the ship was in dry dock, you can see those here.

