Carnival Cruise Ship Headed Back to Florida With New Features and Enhancements

Carnival Vista has emerged from a four week dry dock with new features and enhancements and the cruise ship will reenter service on February 15, 2024.

Carnival Vista received Carnival Cruise Line’s new red, white, and blue livery in the ship’s first dry dock since she entered service in 2016. The ship did have a previous wet dock where general maintenance was performed in the spring of 2021.

New additions to Carnival Vista include a new Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, retail stores, an expanded casino, and a new club for teens. The casino was not only expanded, but a non-smoking annex was also added.

For Carnival shoppers, there’s an all-new Effy Jewelry store and a new Cherry on Top for those who have a sweet tooth.

A new Club O2 for teens was created in a new location and the ship’s arcade was relocated and redone as well.

The Lido Marketplace was also refreshed with a new look that can be seen below.

All changes made to Carnival Vista are listed below:

Routine hotel maintenance and cosmetic enhancements

ADA compliant updates throughout public areas and select staterooms

Added Dreams Studio (Deck 3)

Added Carnival Adventures Store and Cherry on Top (Deck 4)

Replaced Club O2 with a Non-Smoking Casino (Deck 4)

Replaced SkyBox Sports Bar with Heroes Tribute Bar (Deck 4)

Replaced Cherry on Top with Fun Shop (Deck 5)

Removed Dreams Studios (Deck 5)

Replaced The Warehouse Video Arcade with Club O2 (Deck 6)

Replaced Thrill Theater with The Warehouse Video Arcade (Deck 6)

Removed Carnival Multiplex (Deck 6) and relocated entrance (Deck 7)

Replaced Outdoor Playground with Fun Yard (Deck 11)

Updated Mini Golf layout (Deck 11); removed layout on Deck 12

Carnival Vista will resume cruises on February 15, 2024, a three night cruise from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas. The ship will then sail six and eight night cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean. View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Vista

Carnival Vista is one of four Carnival cruise ships to offer cruises from the world’s busiest port, Port Canaveral. The other three are Mardi Gras, Carnival Freedom, and Carnival Liberty.