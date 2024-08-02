Cruise NewsDisney Cruise LineNew Cruise Ship Will Have Tony Stark (Iron Man) Inspired Suite

New Cruise Ship Will Have Tony Stark (Iron Man) Inspired Suite

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Disney Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

When Disney Cruise Line’s new ship, Disney Destiny, debuts next year, it will have a Tony Stark inspired suite located in one of the ship’s funnels.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

The suite will be located in the ship’s forward funnel in true Iron Man style. It will be 2,000 sq. ft. in size and will honor Iron Man’s mighty legacy with a luxurious take on the sleek, industrial designs of Tony Stark.

It will have a two-story window and the suite will hold up to eight guests. It will also have a full kitchen and private ensuite elevator.

Guests staying in the suite will receive a premium level of dedicated service that comes with all concierge-level staterooms. This includes access to the Concierge Lounge and private sun deck.

The lounge will be outfitted with art pieces that celebrate the Avengers, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, inspired by the sophisticated styling of their home base in Manhattan.

The Destiny Tower Suite will honor the mighty legacy of Iron Man with a luxurious take on the sleek, industrial designs of Tony Stark. Located in the ship’s forward funnel, this nearly 2,000-sqaure-foot suite accommodates up to 8 guests and offers incredible views through an expansive two-story window; designated areas for eating, sleeping and playing; and other perks like a full kitchen and private ensuite elevator. (Disney)

This suite won’t be the only Marvel themed experience on Disney Destiny.

The ship will feature Marvel-themed dining experiences that star the duo of Rocket and Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy. From an “awesome mix” of hit songs to trivia and activities, there will be something for the entire family.

In the ship’s Oceaneer Club, kids ages 3 to 10 will become the heroes of their own epic Disney adventures at Marvel Super Hero Academy.

This high tech Avengers headquarters will train the next generation of super heroes alongside the most beloved Avengers.

The Grand Hall of the Disney Destiny will be its most striking and prominent gathering space, a mythical realm that welcomes guests into the rich lore, distinctive iconography and vibrant palette of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” films. Presiding over the Grand Hall will be a stunning statue of T’Challa, the Black Panther: King of Wakanda, devoted son and beloved brother sworn to protect his kingdom — and the Disney Destiny. (Disney)

Brian Crosby, executive, Marvel Experiences Development, gave the following statement about this new ship:

“The heroes and villains theme of the Disney Destiny provides the perfect platform for us to collaborate with Disney Cruise Line on all-new, Marvel-inspired experiences guests won’t find anywhere else on land or at sea across the multiverse.”

“We’re honoring some of our classic heroes like Black Panther and Spider-Man on board, and we’re celebrating the larger-than-life personalities of the Avengers as inspiration for one-of-a-kind venues. This will be a must-do for all True Believers!”

Disney Destiny will be the third ship in the class and a sister ship to Disney Wish and Disney Treasure.

It will debut in November 2025 offering cruises from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean.

Bookings on Disney Destiny will open to the general public on September 12, 2024.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsDisney Cruise LineNew Cruise Ship Will Have Tony Stark (Iron Man) Inspired Suite
Previous article
Norwegian Cruise Line Updating Ship Before It Heads to Miami

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved