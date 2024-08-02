New Cruise Ship Will Have Tony Stark (Iron Man) Inspired Suite

When Disney Cruise Line’s new ship, Disney Destiny, debuts next year, it will have a Tony Stark inspired suite located in one of the ship’s funnels.

The suite will be located in the ship’s forward funnel in true Iron Man style. It will be 2,000 sq. ft. in size and will honor Iron Man’s mighty legacy with a luxurious take on the sleek, industrial designs of Tony Stark.

It will have a two-story window and the suite will hold up to eight guests. It will also have a full kitchen and private ensuite elevator.

Guests staying in the suite will receive a premium level of dedicated service that comes with all concierge-level staterooms. This includes access to the Concierge Lounge and private sun deck.

The lounge will be outfitted with art pieces that celebrate the Avengers, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, inspired by the sophisticated styling of their home base in Manhattan.

This suite won’t be the only Marvel themed experience on Disney Destiny.

The ship will feature Marvel-themed dining experiences that star the duo of Rocket and Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy. From an “awesome mix” of hit songs to trivia and activities, there will be something for the entire family.

In the ship’s Oceaneer Club, kids ages 3 to 10 will become the heroes of their own epic Disney adventures at Marvel Super Hero Academy.

This high tech Avengers headquarters will train the next generation of super heroes alongside the most beloved Avengers.

Brian Crosby, executive, Marvel Experiences Development, gave the following statement about this new ship:

“The heroes and villains theme of the Disney Destiny provides the perfect platform for us to collaborate with Disney Cruise Line on all-new, Marvel-inspired experiences guests won’t find anywhere else on land or at sea across the multiverse.”

“We’re honoring some of our classic heroes like Black Panther and Spider-Man on board, and we’re celebrating the larger-than-life personalities of the Avengers as inspiration for one-of-a-kind venues. This will be a must-do for all True Believers!”

Disney Destiny will be the third ship in the class and a sister ship to Disney Wish and Disney Treasure.

It will debut in November 2025 offering cruises from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean.

Bookings on Disney Destiny will open to the general public on September 12, 2024.