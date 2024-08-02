Norwegian Cruise Line Updating Ship Before It Heads to Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line is giving one of their ships an extensive upgrade this fall before the vessel heads to Miami for cruises to the Caribbean.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Norwegian Encore, the cruise line’s final Breakaway Plus class ship that debuted in 2019, will enter dry dock for two weeks this fall. While in dry dock, new features and cabins will be added to the ship before the vessel heads to Miami.

Norwegian Encore’s dry dock will take place from November 18, 2024 until December 2, 2024.

A new adults-only area (18+) will be added to the ship’s aft. Spice H2O will replace the laser tag arena and will be a complimentary outdoor area away from the main pool deck.

This area will have eight day bed surrounded by cooling pools, multiple hot tubs, and a large bar.

Two of the most popular specialty restaurants on the ship, Cagney’s Steakhouse and Teppanyaki, will be expanded.

Cagney’s will take over the footprint of Los Lobos on deck eight and Teppanyaki will take over the footprint of Coco’s on deck six.

Also, Ocean Blue is going away and will be converted to Palomar.

24 new balcony cabins will be added to Norwegian Encore and The Haven will receive redesigned suites.

The 24 new balcony and two club balcony cabins will come from a redesign of the ship’s Observation Lounge. The large Observation Lounge will be downsized to fit the new cabins.

Premier Owner’s Suites with a Large Balcony will be expanded from two to three bedrooms. Two suites will include three and a half bathrooms, a fully renovated living room, master bedroom and outdoor balcony furniture, and a new separate dining room.

Norwegian Encore’s 1,100 foot long racetrack, Aqua Park, and Galaxy Pavilion will remain on the ship.

David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“Our guests’ wants and needs are at the forefront of every decision that we make, and enhancing Norwegian Encore with more of the experiences they value showcases our commitment to just that.”

“From more space for adults to relax, to more opportunities to enjoy their favorite dining options and beyond, we are dedicated to providing our guests with an elevated onboard experience as part of their dream vacation.”

Once Norwegian Encore’s dry dock is completed, the ship will sail a 12 night Transatlantic cruise from Southampton to Miami.

Once in Miami on December 15, 2024, the ship will offer seven night cruises to the Caribbean through March 2025.

Norwegian Encore will then head to Seattle for the Alaska cruise season.