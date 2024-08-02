Cruise Line Expands Free Cruise Program to All Cruises and Ships

A cruise line has expanded their Heroes Sail Free program to all cruises and ships in their fleet.

Margaritaville at Sea recently added a second ship to their fleet (Margaritaville at Sea Islander) and now, the cruise line has expanded their Heroes Sail Free program.

Margaritaville’s Heroes Sail Free offers free cruises to U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, firefighters, EMS personnel, nurses, and educators. They must be a verified member through GOVX or ShopVCS platform to be eligible.

Heroes Sail Free is now good on all cruises and offers a limited quantity of first-come, first-served double-occupancy free fare cabins for both qualifying Heroes and their guest. Third and fourth guests in a cabin can be added at the prevailing retail fare.

The cruise line first launched the program in 2022 and tens of thousands of Heroes have enjoyed free cruises.

While initially Heroes could only sail once per year, the program has been expanded to include unlimited usage. This includes cruises up to seven nights in length.

Heroes will also enjoy an extra-special moment of recognition aboard the ship at the “Salute to Heroes,” hosted by Islander’s Cruise Director Zoltina-Jay (Zee-Jay) Medwik-Dailey each sailing.

Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, gave the following statement about the expansion of this free cruise program:

“We are committed to continuing to be the best cruise line for our Heroes. By expanding the program to all ships and all destinations, including the all-new Islander, we are reaffirming our commitment to the tens of thousands of Heroes who have sailed with Margaritaville at Sea by giving them even more options to sail with us more frequently.”

This offer is only available to book on Margaritaville at Sea’s website. You can view the link for more information on this program.

Terms and Details:

One free double-occupancy balcony cabin per qualifying GovX member. Offer is available only for a select number of qualifying cabins and is limited by available cabin inventory on specified dates.

Free cabin offer does not include taxes, fees and port expenses, which are assessed per person based on itinerary schedule and due at the time of reservation confirmation. For eligibility requirements, visit GovX.com.