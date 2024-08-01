First Look at Carnival Cruise Line’s New Beach Club

Carnival Cruise Line today gave a first look at the Pearl Cove Beach Club that will be located at their new private port that is under construction, Celebration Key.

Pearl Cove Beach Club will be an adults only (18+) retreat that offers a premium experience when visiting Celebration Key.

It will have an 11,000 sq. ft. infinity pool with a swim-up bar. Pink striped umbrellas will top sun loungers and there will also be daybeds that line the pool.

The beach club will have a private beach with sun loungers and beachside food and drink service.

Guests who are booked on a Carnival cruise that visits Celebration Key can book the Pearl Cove Beach Club on sailings through January 2, 2026.

The following three options are available:

Club access plus a welcome drink

Club access plus open bar (maximum of 10 drinks)

Club access, all inclusive (open bar (maximum of 10 drinks) and food from the Pearl Cove restaurant)

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“Celebration Key will give our guests elevated options and experiences across its five portals and we’ve specifically designed Pearl Cove Beach Club as the perfect place for adults to lounge, unwind or relax in their own paradise.”

“Guests booked on cruises to Celebration Key can now start planning their day as we open reservations for Pearl Cove, along with daybeds, cabanas and our unique supervillas, as well as shore excursions that celebrate the culture and beauty of Grand Bahama.”

Celebration Key is Carnival Cruise Line’s new private port that is currently under construction on Grand Bahama Island.

The port will open in July 2025 and will be able to accommodate up to two Carnival ships at a time. A pier extension will then be added to double the daily capacity to four ships each day.

In addition to giving us a first look at the Pearl Cove Beach Club, Carnival Cruise Line also opened for bookings shore excursions, supervillas, cabanas and daybeds on Celebration Key.