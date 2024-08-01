Royal Caribbean Kicks Off August With 2 Day Sale on Cruises to Their Private Island

Royal Caribbean is starting August off with a bang, a two day sale on cruises that visit their private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.
This two day sale from Royal Caribbean is good on nine cruise ships with all of the cruises on sale visiting CocoCay (with an exception of two: one visits Hawaii and the other Canada).
Prices start at $268 per person, and that includes taxes and port fees.
The nine ships included in this sale are:
- Adventure of the Seas
- Allure of the Seas
- Freedom of the Seas
- Icon of the Seas
- Independence of the Seas
- Jewel of the Seas
- Ovation of the Seas
- Symphony of the Seas
- Wonder of the Seas
- View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean Cruises
This two day Going, Going, Gone sale from Royal Caribbean runs through 11:59 pm on August 2, 2024.
It is good on various stateroom categories from inside to balcony cabins.
You can see a list of every sailing that is included in this two day sale from Royal Caribbean here.
For complete terms and details of this two day sale, visit RoyalCaribbean.com or contact your local travel professional.