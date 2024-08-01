Royal Caribbean Kicks Off August With 2 Day Sale on Cruises to Their Private Island

Royal Caribbean is starting August off with a bang, a two day sale on cruises that visit their private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

This two day sale from Royal Caribbean is good on nine cruise ships with all of the cruises on sale visiting CocoCay (with an exception of two: one visits Hawaii and the other Canada).

Prices start at $268 per person, and that includes taxes and port fees.

The nine ships included in this sale are:

Adventure of the Seas

Allure of the Seas

Freedom of the Seas

Icon of the Seas

Independence of the Seas

Jewel of the Seas

Ovation of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas

Wonder of the Seas

View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean Cruises

This two day Going, Going, Gone sale from Royal Caribbean runs through 11:59 pm on August 2, 2024.

It is good on various stateroom categories from inside to balcony cabins.

You can see a list of every sailing that is included in this two day sale from Royal Caribbean here.

For complete terms and details of this two day sale, visit RoyalCaribbean.com or contact your local travel professional.