Holland America Line's 2026 Europe Cruises Open for Bookings

Holland America Line has opened 2026 Europe cruises for bookings on four cruise ships. The sailings range from seven to 42 days in length.

Holland America Line's Rotterdam

Holland America Line will offer cruises to Europe from 11 homeports in 2026. The cruises will feature 12 overnight ports and 19 late night departures (between 10 p.m. and midnight).

These cruises will take place on Oosterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam and Zuiderdam.

The departure cities are:

  • Rotterdam and Amsterdam, the Netherlands
  • Barcelona, Spain
  • Boston, Massachusetts
  • Civitavecchia (Rome) and Trieste (Venice), Italy
  • Dover, England
  • Lisbon, Portugal
  • Piraeus (Athens), Greece
  • Reykjavik, Iceland
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Holland America ships will visit 35 countries and guests will be able to visit a total of 175 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Six Celestial Cruises will be offered. Three of them will be eclipse cruises, two Northern Lights cruises, and the last a summer solstice Arctic Circle crossing.

  • July 18, 2026, 35-Day Voyage of the Vikings: Solar Eclipse (Legendary Voyage)
  • July 25, 2026, 28-Day Scandinavian Solar Eclipse with Greenland and Scotland (Legendary Voyage)
  • Aug. 9, 2026, 13-Day Mediterranean Solar Eclipse with Barcelona Overnight
  • Oct. 4, 2026, 14-Day Arctic Journey and Northern Lights
  • Oct. 17, 2026, 14-Day Arctic Journey and Northern Lights
  • June 13, 2026, 14-Day Arctic Circle Crossing: North Cape Solstice

Paul Grigsby, Holland America Line’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment, gave the following statement:

“There’s so much to see throughout the Mediterranean region and by creating itineraries from multiple homeports we’re giving our guests the opportunity to explore more ports and countries in an exciting way we haven’t offered before. The range of options we’ve put together really allows travelers to choose their own, ideal Mediterranean adventure.”

“Further, we made sure to listen to guest feedback when crafting these itineraries: We’ve included some of our most requested calls, including Sicily and Portofino — two of 11 ports of call in Italy. And for the first time in over 15 years, we’re returning to St. Tropez, France.”

Several of the cruises can be combined into Collectors’ Voyages up to 42 days in length.

If you book one of these Holland America 2026 cruises to Europe with the Have It All premium package, you can receive the added perk of free prepaid crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi. This offer will be available for a limited time.

