Royal Caribbean Releases Last of Their Deployment Schedule for 2025

Royal Caribbean has just released the last of their deployment schedule for late 2025 and early 2026 cruises.

The cruise line announced that Serenade of the Seas will sail from Columbia and Panama starting in October 2025. This completes Royal Caribbean’s deployment schedule for next year. You can see where all of the cruise line’s ships are sailing to and from here.

The ship’s first cruise from Cartagena, Colombia will set sail on October 5, 2025, a week long cruise to the Southern Caribbean. Serenade of the Seas will sail 29 cruises from the port.

Cruisers will also be able to board the ship in Panama on 21 of the cruises.

The cruise ship will remain in the region through March 2026. All of the cruises on the ship in this region can be seen here.

Port stops on these cruises include Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, and Panama.

Alberto Muñoz, associate vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean for Royal Caribbean International, gave the following statement:

“We are very pleased to return to the region with Serenade of the Seas and fulfill our ongoing commitment to contribute to the market in Latin America.”

“The region has a diversity of destinations to create the best experiences for the whole family and all types of travelers. Serenade will bring an experience designed for the local market, full of flavors, music and activities that exalt the identity of Latinas.”

Royal Caribbean recently had Rhapsody of the Seas deployed in this region and the cruise line said these voyages were a success.

The world’s largest cruise line said that they will have experiences designed for the Latin market that will be revealed at a later date.

These newly announced cruises on Serenade of the Seas are now open for bookings.