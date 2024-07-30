Royal Caribbean Reduces Single Supplement on 15 Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean has reduced the single supplement that solo travelers are charged on select cruises on 15 of their cruise ships.

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has reduced the single supplement to 150% on all repositioning (Transatlantic and Transpacific), Canada, and Panama Canal cruises.

Additionally, Diamond + Crown and Anchor Society members will see their single supplement reduced from 150% to 125% on these sailings.

The Royal Caribbean ships that have reduced single supplement rates on these cruises are:

Adventure of the Seas

Allure of the Seas

Anthem of the Seas

Brilliance of the Seas

Explorer of the Seas

Independence of the Seas

Jewel of the Seas

Liberty of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas

Odyssey of the Seas

Quantum of the Seas

Radiance of the Seas

Serenade of the Seas

Vision of the Seas

Voyager of the Seas

A complete list of all cruises on these ships that offer the reduced single supplement can be seen here.

Cruise prices are all based on double occupancy in a cabin and normally, solo cruisers have to pay double.