Royal Caribbean Reduces Single Supplement on 15 Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean has reduced the single supplement that solo travelers are charged on select cruises on 15 of their cruise ships.
Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has reduced the single supplement to 150% on all repositioning (Transatlantic and Transpacific), Canada, and Panama Canal cruises.
Additionally, Diamond + Crown and Anchor Society members will see their single supplement reduced from 150% to 125% on these sailings.
The Royal Caribbean ships that have reduced single supplement rates on these cruises are:
- Adventure of the Seas
- Allure of the Seas
- Anthem of the Seas
- Brilliance of the Seas
- Explorer of the Seas
- Independence of the Seas
- Jewel of the Seas
- Liberty of the Seas
- Oasis of the Seas
- Odyssey of the Seas
- Quantum of the Seas
- Radiance of the Seas
- Serenade of the Seas
- Vision of the Seas
- Voyager of the Seas
A complete list of all cruises on these ships that offer the reduced single supplement can be seen here.
Cruise prices are all based on double occupancy in a cabin and normally, solo cruisers have to pay double.