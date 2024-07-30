Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Reduces Single Supplement on 15 Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean Reduces Single Supplement on 15 Cruise Ships

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Royal Caribbean has reduced the single supplement that solo travelers are charged on select cruises on 15 of their cruise ships.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Royal Caribbean cruise ships at CocoCay

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has reduced the single supplement to 150% on all repositioning (Transatlantic and Transpacific), Canada, and Panama Canal cruises.

Additionally, Diamond + Crown and Anchor Society members will see their single supplement reduced from 150% to 125% on these sailings.

The Royal Caribbean ships that have reduced single supplement rates on these cruises are:

  • Adventure of the Seas
  • Allure of the Seas
  • Anthem of the Seas
  • Brilliance of the Seas
  • Explorer of the Seas
  • Independence of the Seas
  • Jewel of the Seas
  • Liberty of the Seas
  • Oasis of the Seas
  • Odyssey of the Seas
  • Quantum of the Seas
  • Radiance of the Seas
  • Serenade of the Seas
  • Vision of the Seas
  • Voyager of the Seas

A complete list of all cruises on these ships that offer the reduced single supplement can be seen here.

Cruise prices are all based on double occupancy in a cabin and normally, solo cruisers have to pay double.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Reduces Single Supplement on 15 Cruise Ships
Previous article
Carnival Cruise Line Opens More Sailings for FTTF Packages

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved