Carnival Cruise Line Opens More Sailings for FTTF Packages

Carnival Cruise Line has opened up more cruises for Faster to the Fun (FTTF) bookings that now extend into 2025.
Carnival’s Faster to the Fun program gives line cutting and VIP perks to those who purchase the package prior to their cruise.
Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John Heald posted earlier on his Facebook page that FTTF is now available to be booked on Carnival cruises through June 2025.
The price for FTTF ranges from $69.95 to $189.95 per cabin for 2024 sailings. The price will increase in 2025.
2024 Prices
- Cruises 2 to 3 Days – $69.95 per cabin
- Cruises 4 to 5 Days – $99.95 per cabin
- Cruises 6 to 8 Days – $139.95 per cabin (Excel class $159.95)
- Cruises 9+ Days – $189.95 per cabin
2025 Prices
- Cruises 2 to 3 Days – $79.95 per cabin
- Cruises to 5 Days – $109.95 per cabin
- Cruises 6 to 8 Days – $149.95 per cabin (Excel class $169.95)
- Cruises 9+ Days – $209.95 per cabin
FTTF gives a variety of perks that include:
- Priority check-in
- Stateroom access (you can drop your bags off early)
- Express luggage delivery
- Dedicated phone and line at Guest Services
- Priority dining reservations
- Priority water shuttle boarding for ports that require tenders
- Priority debarkation
The price for FTTF is per cabin and not per passenger. It must be purchased prior to the cruise and there are a limited number available per sailing. It often sells out months before embarkation.
Frequent Carnival passengers who have earned VIFP Diamond and Platinum status do not need to purchase FTTF because they already these perks.
Guests who purchase FTTF will board ahead of general boarding but behind Diamond, Platinum and suite guests.