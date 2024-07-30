Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Opens More Sailings for FTTF Packages

Carnival Cruise Line Opens More Sailings for FTTF Packages

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line has opened up more cruises for Faster to the Fun (FTTF) bookings that now extend into 2025.

Carnival cruise ship

Carnival’s Faster to the Fun program gives line cutting and VIP perks to those who purchase the package prior to their cruise.

Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John Heald posted earlier on his Facebook page that FTTF is now available to be booked on Carnival cruises through June 2025.

The price for FTTF ranges from $69.95 to $189.95 per cabin for 2024 sailings. The price will increase in 2025.

2024 Prices

  • Cruises 2 to 3 Days – $69.95 per cabin
  • Cruises 4 to 5 Days – $99.95 per cabin
  • Cruises 6 to 8 Days – $139.95 per cabin (Excel class $159.95)
  • Cruises 9+ Days – $189.95 per cabin

2025 Prices

  • Cruises 2 to 3 Days – $79.95 per cabin
  • Cruises to 5 Days – $109.95 per cabin
  • Cruises 6 to 8 Days – $149.95 per cabin (Excel class $169.95)
  • Cruises 9+ Days – $209.95 per cabin

FTTF gives a variety of perks that include:

  • Priority check-in
  • Stateroom access (you can drop your bags off early)
  • Express luggage delivery
  • Dedicated phone and line at Guest Services
  • Priority dining reservations
  • Priority water shuttle boarding for ports that require tenders
  • Priority debarkation

The price for FTTF is per cabin and not per passenger. It must be purchased prior to the cruise and there are a limited number available per sailing. It often sells out months before embarkation.

Frequent Carnival passengers who have earned VIFP Diamond and Platinum status do not need to purchase FTTF because they already these perks.

Guests who purchase FTTF will board ahead of general boarding but behind Diamond, Platinum and suite guests.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Carnival Cruise Line Opens More Sailings for FTTF Packages
