The Lion King Restaurant Coming to Disney’s New Cruise Ship, Disney Destiny

Disney Cruise Line is adding a new The Lion King restaurant to Disney Destiny, their next new ship that will debut in 2025.

This unique dining experience, Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, will bring the iconic music of The Lion King to life.

Live musicians and storytellers will take centerstage during dinner that take will you on a musical journey.

Performances will include productions of “Circle of Life” and “Hakuna Matata,” plus a mash-up of “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” and “Be Prepared,” a fun take that highlights the hero-villain dynamic of the story.

In addition to this unique restaurant, Disney Destiny will have a sweet shop themed after Edna from The Incredibles.

Disney Destiny will also feature cafes themed after Hercules and Brave.

The cabins on the ship will have custom artwork depicting the epic journeys of Disney legends.

Most staterooms will feature split bathrooms for families that Disney is known for.

Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line, gave the following statement about their next new ship:

“For the Disney Destiny, we will introduce brand-new cruise experiences inspired by the legends and legacies of some of Disney’s most iconic heroes and villains. From the dining rooms to the staterooms and everywhere in between, guests aboard our new ship will be surrounded by extraordinary storytelling paired with the signature service and family-fun adventures that are hallmarks of a Disney Cruise vacation.”

Disney Destiny will be a sister ship to Disney Wish and Disney Treasure. The vessel will debut in late 2025 sailing cruises from Port Everglades (Ft. Lauderdale).

The cruise ship will be 144,000 gross tons in size and be powered by LNG.