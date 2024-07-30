Cruise NewsDisney Cruise LineThe Lion King Restaurant Coming to Disney's New Cruise Ship, Disney Destiny

The Lion King Restaurant Coming to Disney’s New Cruise Ship, Disney Destiny

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line is adding a new The Lion King restaurant to Disney Destiny, their next new ship that will debut in 2025.

The iconic songs and legendary moments of “The Lion King” will come to life at Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, a first-of-its-kind dining experience celebrating the renowned music of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film that continues to transcend generations. (Disney)

This unique dining experience, Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, will bring the iconic music of The Lion King to life.

Live musicians and storytellers will take centerstage during dinner that take will you on a musical journey.

Performances will include productions of “Circle of Life” and “Hakuna Matata,” plus a mash-up of “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” and “Be Prepared,” a fun take that highlights the hero-villain dynamic of the story.

In addition to this unique restaurant, Disney Destiny will have a sweet shop themed after Edna from The Incredibles.

Edna Mode’s lab, where the famed fashion designer from Pixar Animation Studios’ “The Incredibles” films whips up outfits for the world’s most famous Supers, will be transformed into a one-of-a-kind confectionary at the brand-new Edna Á La Mode Sweets aboard Disney Destiny. The equipment once used to make super suits for the Incredibles will be repurposed to produce a selection of handmade gelato, ice cream, cookies, candies and other specialty treats for families. (Disney)

Disney Destiny will also feature cafes themed after Hercules and Brave. 

The cabins on the ship will have custom artwork depicting the epic journeys of Disney legends.

Most staterooms will feature split bathrooms for families that Disney is known for.

Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line, gave the following statement about their next new ship:

“For the Disney Destiny, we will introduce brand-new cruise experiences inspired by the legends and legacies of some of Disney’s most iconic heroes and villains. From the dining rooms to the staterooms and everywhere in between, guests aboard our new ship will be surrounded by extraordinary storytelling paired with the signature service and family-fun adventures that are hallmarks of a Disney Cruise vacation.”

Disney Destiny will be a sister ship to Disney Wish and Disney Treasure. The vessel will debut in late 2025 sailing cruises from Port Everglades (Ft. Lauderdale).

The cruise ship will be 144,000 gross tons in size and be powered by LNG.

Previous article
Carnival Partners With Leagues Cup
Next article
Carnival Cruise Line Opens More Sailings for FTTF Packages
Previous article
Carnival Partners With Leagues Cup
Next article
Carnival Cruise Line Opens More Sailings for FTTF Packages

