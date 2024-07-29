Carnival Partners With Leagues Cup

Carnival Cruise Line has announced a new partnership with Leagues Cup, the premiere professional soccer tournament in North America.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

This multi-year partnership will bring extra fun for fans attending games and on television. Carnival Cruise Line and Leagues Cup will post co-branded content on the Leagues Cup social media channels.

Amy Martin Ziegenfuss, chief marketing officer at Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement about this new partnership:

“Anyone who watches a professional soccer game knows the stadium is filled with high-energy fun, which is exactly the kind of environment we love at Carnival and a good reason why you’ll find many soccer fans on board our ships. Teaming up with the Leagues Cup is a great opportunity to bring our Carnival fans together with another fervent fan base, further building on our alignment with the kinds of sports we know our guests love.”

Carter Ladd, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at Major League Soccer, added:

“Partnering with Carnival Cruise Line allows us to merge the excitement of soccer with the joy of travel and adventure. Together, we are committed to enhancing the tournament experience and creating unforgettable memories for fans across North America.”

Leagues Cup brings together 47 soccer teams from both Major League Soccer and LIGA MX.