New Cruise Ship Slide Starts on Deck and Ends in the Ocean

New Cruise Ship Slide Starts on Deck and Ends in the Ocean

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News
A cruise line has added a new inflatable slide to one of their cruise ships that will allow guests easy access to the ocean.

SeaDream Yacht Club installed the new slide on SeaDream II, one of the cruise line’s two vessels.

The new inflatable slide is deployed from SeaDream II’s pool deck, 19 feet  above the water line. Guests will slide down the 23.5 foot-long, 4.4 foot-wide slide to the water. The SeaDream logo is also emblazoned on either side of the slide. Furthermore, SeaDream I will receive her inflatable slide within the coming months in time for her upcoming Caribbean season.

Guests aboard SeaDream II can immediately enjoy the new yachting amenity as they sail through some of the most exclusive and compelling Mediterranean destinations, where only yachts and small vessels can reach.

“SeaDream is always looking for opportunities to enhance our guest experience,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club. “Slides have become popular aboard yachts and we know that our guests will enjoy this new amenity on their SeaDream yachting vacation. This can be a more fun way for guests to enjoy the beautiful waters of the exclusive harbors and secluded ports we visit, as well as reach our retractable marina to enjoy the water-sports activities we offer.”

SeaDream Yacht Club is a family owned cruise line operating two ships.  Each vessel has 56 staterooms providing a luxury small ship yatchting experience.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
