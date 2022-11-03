Carnival Cruise Line Brings Back Priority Boarding/Check-In

Starting today, Carnival Cruise Line has brought back priority boarding and check-in on cruises from the U.S. and Europe for Diamond and Platinum VIFP cruisers.



Effective for Carnival cruises that depart on or after November 3, 2022, priority check-in and boarding for Diamond and Platinum guests has been reinstated across all of the cruise line’s homeports and cruise ships departing from North America and Europe.

Online check-in will continue to open 48 hours earlier for Diamond and Platinum guests than all other booked guests. When completing your online check-in, you must select an Arrival Appointment that works best with your plans. Please follow that arrival time as Carnival Cruise Line will not be able to accommodate guests who show up at a time outside their self-selected window.

Upon arrival to the terminal, look for the Priority line to check-in.

Once on board, you will be able to drop off your bags in your stateroom, However, your cabin won’t be completely ready yet so Carnival asks you to return to the public areas of the ship after your bags are dropped off. This will give the crew members time to get everything ready for the sailing.

Priority luggage delivery has also been reinstated for checked bags.

Priority boarding and check-in is not available for Carnival Journeys cruises.