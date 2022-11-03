Royal Caribbean Joins Other Cruise Lines In Eliminating Testing

Royal Caribbean has joined other cruise lines in eliminating testing for unvaccinated passengers on most cruises U.S. ports.



Effective immediately, those boarding a Royal Caribbean cruise ship from on U.S., Barbados, or Singapore sailings, regardless of vaccination status, will no longer require pre-departure testing. However, there are a few exceptions depending on the ports that a cruise may visit.

This latest change will not apply to cruises that visit the following countries: Colombia, Haiti, Honduras, and Australia). Transatlantic voyages are also excluded from this update.

For U.S. & Barbados departures visiting Colombia, Haiti, & Honduras, all unvaccinated guests ages 12 years and older must present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 3 days prior to sailing. Fully vaccinated guests and guests ages 11 years and younger are exempt from this test.

While Royal Caribbean no longer requires guests to be vaccinated, they are still recommending it and are kindly asking guests to disclose their status during check-in.