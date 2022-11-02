Carnival Cruise Line Raising Onboard Prices, Adds Charge for 3rd Entrée

Carnival Cruise Line is raising prices on specialty dining restaurants on their cruise ships due to increased food costs and supply chain challenges. The cruise line is also adding in a new charge if a guest orders a 3rd entrée in the main dining room. Also, Carnival is making a minor change to lobster night and complimentary self-serve ice cream will no longer be 24/7.



Carnival sent out an email to guests today informing them that specialty dining costs will increase starting with cruises that depart on or after November 7, 2022.

Steakhouse prices on Carnival cruise ships will increase to $48, per person (from current $42, per person). In addition, per person prices at specialty dining restaurants on specific ships, i.e., Rudi’s Seagrill and Bonsai Teppanyaki, will also increase.

For cruises departing through December 31, 2022 , specialty dining reservations paid in advance of the sailing will be charged the current price. Reservations made on board will be subject to the new prices.

For cruises January 1, 2023 and onward, specialty dining reservations already paid as of today’s date will be honored at the current rate.

In addition, there will be a $5 charge if a guest orders a 3rd entrée.

You can reserve and pre-pay for your specialty dining on the “ManageMyBooking” tab on Carnival.com or the Carnival HUB App. (Please note that Steakhouse price adjustments are not applicable to Australian sailings.)

Carnival Cruise Line is also making a minor change to lobster night. In the main dining room, Carnival will continue to offer lobster on cruises of six days or more, but it will be moving to the second elegant evening (instead of the current offering on the first elegant night).

Lastly, complimentary self-serve ice cream will no longer be available 24/7. It will now be available from 11 am until midnight. Carnival said the reason for this change is to keep food waste down.

The cruise line said that they have worked hard at keeping costs down but have reached a point where they had to increase prices due to food costs.