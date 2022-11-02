Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of their Newest Ship, Carnival Celebration

Carnival Cruise Line took delivery of their newest cruise ship today at a signing ceremony at Meyer Turku in Turku, Finland.



Carnival’s newest cruise ship, Carnival Celebration, will enter service on Sunday and sail a two week cruise to ship’s homeport in Miami. The vessel is scheduled to arrive in Miami on November 20, the day of the ship’s christening.

“We have so many reasons to celebrate now that Carnival Celebration has joined as the 24th ship in our fleet. Now, more guests will experience all that our innovative Excel-class has brought to cruising,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “She represents the culmination of our 50th birthday while also shining a light on our bright future with so much more excitement to come!”

The second ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s groundbreaking Excel-class, Carnival Celebration is stunning from the first step on board, from its three-deck-high atrium to the dozens of dining and beverage concepts spread out across six themed zones – which include the Miami-inspired 820 Biscayne and an homage to all-things travel in The Gateway – plus, the award-winning BOLT roller coaster.

Sponsored Links



“Our team of shipbuilders are delivering a world-class addition to the Carnival fleet today. She is one of the most technologically advanced and environmentally-friendly ships,” said CEO of Meyer Turku, Tim Meyer. “I am very proud of the results of this great partnership.”

Carnival Celebration will accommodate more than 5,200 guests, expanding Carnival’s overall capacity and adding a spectacular new option for guests sailing from Miami as it operates Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries year-round. The week-long voyages will visit destinations like San Juan, Puerto Rico, Cozumel, Mexico and Grand Turk. To see current sailings from Miami on Carnival Celebration, click here.

View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Celebration

Debuting from the redesigned Terminal F at PortMiami, Carnival Celebration will join sister Mardi Gras as the second Carnival ship in the fleet with a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) propulsion system, part of Carnival Corporation’s pioneering green cruising platform.