Royal Caribbean Announces Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2024-2025

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has announced part of their opening deployment schedule for cruises that will sail in 2024-2025.



Starting next week, Royal Caribbean will begin announcing cruise ship itineraries and opening 2024-2025 cruises for bookings.

During the week of November 7, 2022, the cruise line will open for bookings cruises to Alaska and Hawaii that will sail from 2024 through 2025.

During the week of November 14, 2022, Royal Caribbean’s cruises to Europe in the fall of 2024 through winter 2025 will open for bookings.

Lastly, cruises to the Caribbean in late 2024 through early 2025 will open for bookings during the week of December 12, 2022.

Royal Caribbean’s remaining opening deployment schedule will be announced soon.

During each week, specific cruise ships, homeports, and itineraries will be announced for each region.