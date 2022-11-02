Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Announces Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2024-2025

Royal Caribbean Announces Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2024-2025

By Ben Souza
Cruise News Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has announced part of their opening deployment schedule for cruises that will sail in 2024-2025.

Starting next week, Royal Caribbean will begin announcing cruise ship itineraries and opening 2024-2025 cruises for bookings.

During the week of November 7, 2022, the cruise line will open for bookings cruises to Alaska and Hawaii that will sail from 2024 through 2025.

During the week of November 14, 2022, Royal Caribbean’s cruises to Europe in the fall of 2024 through winter 2025 will open for bookings.

Lastly, cruises to the Caribbean in late 2024 through early 2025 will open for bookings during the week of December 12, 2022.

Royal Caribbean’s remaining opening deployment schedule will be announced soon.

During each week, specific cruise ships, homeports, and itineraries will be announced for each region.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s New Cruise Ship Sets Bookings Record

Ben Souza -
Last week, Royal Caribbean finally released details on a new cruise ship that will be the largest in the world when it debuts in...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Cruises on Icon of the Seas Open for Bookings

Ben Souza -
Cruises from Miami on Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's brand new class of cruise ships debuting in 2024, have opened for bookings. Icon of...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Have 28 Types of Cabins

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas will be the world's largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2024 and will offer guests 28 types...
Read more

