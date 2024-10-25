MSC’s New Ship Coming to Miami Will Have 18 Bars and Lounges

When MSC Cruises’ new flagship arrives in Miami in the spring of 2025, it will have 18 bars and lounges.

MSC World America is scheduled to enter service in April 2025 and it will be the cruise line’s largest ship sailing from the U.S. It will sail from MSC’s massive new terminal in Miami, the largest cruise terminal in North America.

Here is a look at a few of the unique bars and lounges that will be on MSC World America.

The All-Stars Sports Bar will be the perfect spot to watch a game and it will also have interactive darts, digital shuffleboard and foosball.

The sports bar will have a large terrace with ocean views.

Masters of the Seas is a British-style pub located in the heart of the Terraces district. It will have live music and a warm atmosphere.

The Coffee Emporium is a modern coffee house offering some of the best coffee beans in the world. French, Italian, Turkish and Moroccan coffees will be available here.

The Loft will be an adults only venue that will be filled with laughs, songs and dance.

Live comedy shows will take place here as well as dueling pianists. Karaoke nights will allow guests to show off their talents.

Sweet Temptations debuted on sister ship, MSC World Europa, and will be added to MSC World America since it was so popular.

Temptations will serve hand-crafted crazy-shakes, Venchi chocolates and gelato, self-serve frozen yogurt, make-your-own ice cream bars, hot crepes and waffles, donuts, and a variety of candies.

Other unique bars and lounges that will be found on MSC World America are the Mixology Bar, The Gin Project and Jean Philippe Chocolat & Café.

Neil Palomba, Executive Vice President of Operations, MSC Cruise s USA, said:

“MSC World America offered us a great opportunity to look at the amazing slate of bars and lounges we developed for her sister ship—MSC World Europa—and update them to make sure we’re delivering everything our guests want in the American market.

“For some venues, we’re overhauling menus with upscale cocktails, more bourbons, gin from craft American distilleries and new American-Style beers to ensure everyone can find what they like.

“Plus, the fan-favorite Sweet Temptations will be even sweeter. Other venues are entirely new, like The Loft, which brings a comedy club to the fleet for the first time, and the All-Stars Sports Bar, which we believe is easily the best place to watch your favorite team at sea. We can’t wait for our guests to see everything we have in store for them.”

MSC World America will sail from PortMiami offering seven-night cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

All cruises on the ship from Miami will visit the cruise line’s award winning private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.