Royal Caribbean Announces the First of Their 2026-2027 Ship Deployments

Royal Caribbean has started to release their cruise ship deployments for 2026-2027. This is the first of eight announcements for the cruise line for sailings through April 2027.

Royal Caribbean has announced their ship deployments for cruises in Alaska in 2026 and the world’s largest cruise line will have four ships sailing to the 49th state.

Royal Caribbean will offer cruises to Alaska that range from seven- to 13-nights long from Seattle, Vancouver and Seward.

The cruises will take place on the following four ships:

Voyager of the Seas

Ovation of the Seas

Anthem of the Seas

Serenade of the Seas

Voyager of the Seas

Voyager of the Seas will offer roundtrip seven-night cruises from Seattle that visit Dawes Glacier, Endicott Arm fjord, Juneau, Sitka and Skagway, as well as Icy Strait Point.

Ovation of the Seas

Ovation of the Seas will sail alternating northbound cruises from Vancouver and southbound cruises from Seward.

The sailings will visit Juneau, Sitka and Skagway, and majestic views for miles in between like Hubbard Glacier, one of the state’s largest tidewater glaciers.

Anthem of the Seas

Anthem of the Seas will sail week-long cruises from Seattle that visit Skagway, Sika, Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier.

Serenade of the Seas

Serenade of the Seas will homeport in Vancouver sailing seven-night cruises that visit Icy Strait Point, the majestic Inside Passage, Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka and Tracy Arm fjord.

All of these new cruises to Alaska in 2026 on Royal Caribbean are now open for bookings.

The next ship deployments that will be announced by Royal Caribbean are cruises to Europe in 2026. These sailings will be announced during the week of October 28, 2024.