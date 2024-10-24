Cayman Islands to Allow Cruise Ships to Keep Casinos Open in Port If Proposal Passes

Gambling is not permitted on the Cayman Islands. Historically, this restriction has been extended to cruise ships that pull into port as well.

But now, the territory is considering a proposal that would allow cruise ships to keep their casinos open, with the aim of keeping the vessels in port overnight.

According to news reports, Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism for the Cayman Islands, is pushing forward the proposal in an attempt to allure more cruise traffic to the area.

The initiative would allow cruise ships to keep their casinos open even while the vessels are anchored in Grand Cayman Island at George Town Harbour.

However, this plan will only go into effect if a new cruise pier is also approved. That vote will take place at the same time as the general election for the Cayman Islands.

The real push here is for overnight stays. Bryan is hopeful that ship’s staying over night will help spur the territories economy and bring more foot traffic to local businesses.

If the proposal is passed, cruise ships will still have designated times in which casinos would be open to make sure passengers have time to explore the area.

Local residents of the Cayman Islands would still not be allowed to gamble and security measures will control port access.

In the past, Grand Cayman has seen well over one million cruise passengers annually. But the Tourism Ministry has recently stated that about 750,000 cruise passengers are expected to visit in all of 2024.

This move is an attempt to ramp up cruise traffic once again, and allow passengers to spend more time in port.

Revenue from the cruise industry is expected to drop by at least 4% every year after 2025, and that’s a major reason for this proposal.

“We cannot afford to ignore this reality any longer without consequences,” The Minister of Tourism said.

The general election in the Cayman Islands will take place in the early part of 2025.