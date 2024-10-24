Carnival Cruise Line Adds More Shorter Cruises from Florida

Carnival Cruise Line has announced more short cruises to The Bahamas that depart from Florida in 2026-2027.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

These new cruises will take place on three cruise ships that homeport in Miami and Port Canaveral. They range from three to five days with most of them visiting Carnival’s new port that is currently under construction in The Bahamas, Celebration Key.

Cruises from Miami

Carnival Conquest will continue to homeport in Miami offering mostly three- and four-day cruises to The Bahamas.

Three-day cruises will visit Celebration Key with the four-night sailings adding in a port stop at either Half Moon Cay or Princess Cays.

The cruise ship will also sail an 11-day Carnival Journeys cruise to the Southern Caribbean in January 2027.

Cruises from Port Canaveral

Carnival Freedom and Carnival Glory will sail shorter cruises to The Bahamas from Port Canaveral.

Carnival Glory will sail three-day weekend cruises that depart every Friday and four-day sailings that depart every Monday.

The three day cruises will visit Celebration Key with the four-night cruises alternating stops in Nassau, Celebration Key, Princess Cays and Half Moon Cay.

Carnival Freedom will offer four- and five-day cruises from the world’s busiest cruise port.

The four-day cruises will visit Celebration Key and Half Moon Cay with the five-day sailings adding a port stop in Nassau or Princess Cays.

Carnival Freedom will also offer two transatlantic Carnival Journeys cruises next year, with a 14-day voyage from Port Canaveral to Barcelona, with stops in Gibraltar as well as Malaga and Alicante in Spain, and a 13-day journey from Barcelona to Port Canaveral.

The ship will also sail an eight-day, round-trip Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona that visits Provence in France as well as Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Civitavecchia (Rome), Naples (Amalfi/Pompeii) in Italy and Valletta, Malta.

Carnival Cruise Line is planning an expansion to Half Moon Cay that will add more features and entertainment to the private island.

Fred Stein, vice president of itinerary planning for Carnival Cruise Line, said the following about these new cruises:

“These itineraries build out a key part of our 2026/27 schedule because they represent that quintessential, quick Carnival getaway from Florida to The Bahamas.

“These sailings give our guests many options to enjoy an escape, with all the vibrant onboard activities they know and love, plus a visit to the picturesque ports of The Bahamas, including our premier new destination Celebration Key.”