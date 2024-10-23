U.S. Cruise Port on Track for Record Number of Cruisers in 2024

Port NOLA, the sixth largest cruise port in the U.S., is on track for a record number of cruise passengers in 2024.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Port NOLA is expecting 1.3 million cruisers in 2024, up from 1.2 million last year. This year’s totals will exceed pre-pandemic levels.

Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line , Disney Cruise Line, Viking and American Cruise Lines all offer cruises from the port. Both river and ocean cruises start/end at Port NOLA.

Carnival Cruise Line finalized a five-year agreement this year to have two cruise ships sail year-round from New Orleans. They are Carnival Liberty and Carnival Valor.

Six river ships homeport in New Orleans including Viking Mississippi, Viking’s first river ship built for cruises in the U.S.

Port NOLA has two main cruise terminals, one home to Carnival Cruise Line and the other home to Royal Caribbean and NCL.

Acting Port NOLA President & CEO Ronald Wendel, Jr. gave the following statement:

“With a record number of cruise passengers anticipated across the industry in 2025, New Orleans remains a leading destination for two vacations in one as cruise passengers typically stay to experience our city before or after their voyage.

“Our long-standing partnerships have been key to this success, and we’re grateful to our cruise line and hospitality partners for their continued support.”