Carnival’s Cruise Ship Christmas Decoration Schedule for 2024

Each year, Carnival Cruise Line decorates their ships for Christmas and the cruise line has released when each of their vessels will be decked out for the holidays.

In addition to the decorations, Carnival has had special activities over the past few years that include Christmas caroling, visits by Santa, ugly sweater competitions, and holiday trivia and bingo.

Here is Carnival’s Christmas decoration schedule for 2024. The date listed is the first cruise with the decorations up.

Carnival Breeze – December 2

Carnival Celebration – December 1

Carnival Conquest – November 29

Carnival Dream – November 30

Carnival Elation – December 5

Carnival Firenze – November 29

Carnival Freedom – December 2

Carnival Glory – November 29

Carnival Horizon – December 1

Carnival Jubilee – November 30

Carnival Legend – December 1

Carnival Liberty – December 1

Carnival Luminosa – November 24

Carnival Magic – November 30

Carnival Miracle – November 25

Carnival Panorama – November 30

Carnival Paradise – December 5

Carnival Pride – December 1

Carnival Radiance – December 1

Carnival Spirit – December 1

Carnival Splendor – November 25

Carnival Sunrise – December 5

Carnival Sunshine – December 2

Carnival Valor – November 30

Carnival Venezia – December 6

Carnival Vista – November 30

Mardi Gras – November 30

Christmas decorations will be on display on Carnival cruise ships through New Year’s Day.

Carnival also holds a nightly menorah lighting ceremony during Hanukkah.