Cruise Line Adds Free Airfare and Double Points

Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination and culinary focused cruise lines, has added a limited time offer that includes free airfare and double loyalty points.

From now through December 4, 2024, Oceania Cruises is offering free roundtrip airfare on cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean in 2025.

In addition to the free airfare, the cruise line is also adding in free airport transfers and an additional 5% bonus savings.

Guests who take advantage of this offer by December 4 will also receive double cruise loyalty points. They will get points for two cruise bookings to help them earn points faster for higher status or even a free cruise.

Oceania’s cruises to the Caribbean in 2025 will take place on Oceania Vista and Oceania Sirena. Sailings range from seven to 10 days and depart from Miami and Bridgetown.

The cruise line’s sailings to Alaska on Oceania Riviera will range from seven to 12 days in length and depart from Seattle, Vancouver and Anchorage.

Riviera offers the most spacious cabins at sea that start at 291 sq. ft.

Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, gave the following statement:

“There’s no better time to experience Oceania Cruises’ elegant and welcoming ships and explore stunning destinations than with this extraordinary added-value offer.

“We are excited to give travelers even more value while discovering the magic of small-ship luxury so that they can focus on planning their perfect 2025 vacation.”

To take advantage of this special offer from Oceania Cruises, contact your preferred travel professional or visit OceaniaCruises.com.