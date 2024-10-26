Princess Cruises Announces Epic Cruise With More Ports Than Ever Before

Princess Cruises has announced an epic 115-day cruise that will visit more ports than any other sailing in the cruise line’s history. The cruise will visit Hawaii, Australia & New Zealand, the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, Japan and Alaska.

Princess Cruises’ Circle Pacific 2026 sailing will offer two different options. The first is a 115-day roundtrip cruise from Los Angeles on January 21, 2026. Guests can also choose to get on 16 days earlier in Ft. Lauderdale for a 131-day journey.

This epic cruise from Princess will visit 19 countries and 60 ports, the most ever offered on a Princess cruise.

A few fun facts about this cruise on Coral Princess are:

115 or 131 days long

19 countries

Four continents

60 ports (Princess record)

45 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Overnight/late night stays in Tokyo, Sydney, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Halong Bay

While the cruise can be booked in segments, those who book the entire 115-day or 131-day voyage before the end of the year will receive the Princess Premier package for free.

Princess Premier includes unlimited drinks, the fastest WiFi, daily gratuities (crew appreciation), unlimited specialty dining and more.

They will also receive $500 in onboard credit per guest, airfare and transfers.

After Coral Princess departs from Los Angeles on January 21, 2026, the ship will head to Hawaii and Tahiti as it makes its way to New Zealand and Australia.

The cruise will then head north to Asia visiting Singapore, Bali, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Japan.

After a week in Alaska, the ship will visit ports on the West Coast before arriving back in Los Angeles.

This epic new cruise from Princess will open to the general public for bookings on October 28, 2024.

Members of Princess Cruises’ loyalty program will also save up to $1,000 per person if they book by December 31, 2024.

For those who can’t take the entire 115-day cruise, smaller segments ranging from nine to 39 days are available. A total of 12 segments are available for this cruise.