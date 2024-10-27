Cruise Line Unveils New Cruise That Starts at $108,285 a Person

A cruise line has announced an incredible new cruise that starts in Iceland and ends in Japan that will set sail in 2026.

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions newly announced “Epic Northwest Passage: From Iceland to Japan” itinerary will be the longest they ever offered at 69 days in length.

It will offer everything from Viking history to Arctic exploration to the cultural wonders of Japan.

The cruise will take place on National Geographic Resolution and depart on July 14, 2026 from Reykjavik, Iceland. It will end 69 days later in Kyoto, Japan on September 22, 2026.

Below is a map showing the route the cruise ship will take on this epic journey.

Itinerary Highlights

Greenland’s Ilulissat Icefjord: Passengers will glide between towering icebergs at this UNESCO World Heritage site, marveling at the natural beauty of the Arctic.

Northwest Passage: Venture into the fabled Northwest Passage and learn the dramatic stories of explorers and adventurers who sought this magnificent, icy frontier.

Japan’s Samurai Districts: History enthusiasts can delve into the feudal past by visiting samurai castles and districts in Matsue and Uwajima, offering a glimpse into Japan’s warrior traditions.

Alaska’s Wildlife: In the Pribilof and Aleutian Islands, guests will encounter rare wildlife such as whiskered auklets, northern fur seals, Steller’s sea eagles, and brown bears.

How Much Does this Cruise Cost?

Cruise fares start at $108,285 per person for a Category 1 ocean view cabin based on double occupancy. Fares for other cabins are as follows:

Category 2 Ocean View: $113,338 per person

Category 3 Balcony: $135,116 per person

Category 4 Balcony: $150,235 per person

Category 5 Balcony: $169,461 per person

Category 6 Jr. Suite: Sold out

Category 7 Bridge Suite: $214,189 per person

Single occupancy cabins start at $165,675 per person.

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions gives the following description for this incredible cruise:

“Departing from Iceland’s rugged shores, travelers will trace the legendary path of Erik the Red, sailing through Iceland and Greenland’s awe-inspiring fjords and ice-sculpted coastlines.

“The ship then embarks on a journey through the fabled Northwest Passage, charting a course through the Arctic’s icy frontier from Greenland to Alaska. Along the way, guests will explore remote and untouched regions, including the wild Aleutian Islands, where rare wildlife and untamed landscapes await.

“As the voyage continues through the volcanic landscapes of the Pacific’s “Ring of Fire,” the adventure reaches its grand finale in Japan—a land where ancient samurai traditions harmonize with cutting-edge modernity.”