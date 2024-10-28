Major Cruise Line Adds Cruises to Alaska for the First Time

MSC Cruises, the third largest cruise line in the world, will offer cruises to Alaska for the first time starting in May 2026.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Cruises to Alaska on MSC Cruises will take place on MSC Poesia with the first sailing departing from Seattle on May 11, 2026.

The cruise ship will visit Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Tracy Arm, and Juneau (Alaska), along with Victoria (British Columbia, Canada) during the seven day roundtrip cruises from Seattle.

Sailings to the 49th State on MSC will run from May through September 2026.

Lynn Torrent, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, MSC Cruises USA, said:

“Guests from all over the world tell us they want to see Alaska’s beauty firsthand, which makes these itineraries the perfect addition to MSC Cruises’ global portfolio of bucket-list destinations.

“Seattle will be our fifth U.S. homeport, bringing our signature mix of European style and American comforts to the west coast as we continue to expand our offerings in the North American market.

“We look forward to welcoming guests aboard MSC Poesia, which will spend the summer cruising Alaska and move to Miami for the winter, offering opportunities for travelers to enjoy the coveted experience of transiting the Panama Canal when the ship moves between the east and west coast.”

Stephanie Jones Stebbins, Managing Director, Maritime, Port of Seattle, added:

“The Port of Seattle looks forward to welcoming MSC Cruises and MSC Poesia to Seattle. We know that MSC guests will enjoy exploring our region before and after their Alaska adventure. We appreciate MSC’s commitment to sustainability and look forward to MSC Poesia connecting to shore power in Seattle.”

These new cruises to Alaska on MSC Poesia are now open for bookings.

With the addition of Seattle, MSC Cruises now offers voyages from five homeports in the U.S.