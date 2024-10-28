Cruise NewsCruise Ships Returning to Port After 5 Month Break Due to Unrest

Cruise Ships Returning to Port After 5 Month Break Due to Unrest

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise News

After five months of zero cruise traffic to the French territory in the Pacific, cruise ships are finally coming back to New Caledonia.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up
New Caledonia cruise ship in Lifou
Tender boat taking tourists back to the ship in Lifou, New Caledonia

Political unrest and riots in May of this year led to a halt in cruise ship visits to the area that is east of Australia.   

But earlier this month, one of the ports in the archipelago welcomed the first cruise ship back and celebrated the occasion.

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions was the first to send a cruise ship back to the area with Orion visiting the Lifou port.

Shortly after this visit, Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean also confirmed their future visits back to the area as well. 

On November 10, Ovation of the Seas is scheduled to visit Port Nouméa in New Caledonia, and Carnival Splendor will visit the same port on both November 17 and 19.

December and January’s schedules to different ports around New Caledonia are getting busier as well, with Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Holland American Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line offering ports of call.

New Caledonia’s Director of Tourism, Eric Meura, commented on the significance of cruise ships coming back to the territory:

“The return of cruises to Lifou is a testament to the resilience and determination of our people and partners. We are excited to once again showcase the beauty and culture of New Caledonia to the world,” Meura stated.

The Nouméa and Lifou ports in New Caledonia received almost 350,000 cruise passengers in 2023 alone, bringing in an estimated $27 million in revenue.

The tourism industry is hopeful that the return of cruise ships will boost the local economy that was badly hurt by the geopolitical unrest.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Ships Returning to Port After 5 Month Break Due to Unrest
Previous article
Major Cruise Line Adds Cruises to Alaska for the First Time

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved