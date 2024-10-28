5 Reasons to Sail on the Newest Cruise Ship in Florida, Sun Princess

Sun Princess, the largest and newest ship in Princess Cruises’ fleet, recently arrived in Florida and is now offering seven-night cruises to the Caribbean.

When the cruise ship arrived at Port Everglades, I joined the ship for a three-day preview cruise for media and travel advisors. This was my second time taking a cruise on the ship although the cruise line has made several changes since my cruise in March.

If you’re looking into which ship you should book your next cruise on, here are five reasons why you should take it on Sun Princess.

Spellbound

Spellbound by Magic Castle is my favorite spot on any cruise ship I’ve ever sailed on. If you’re a fan of magic and illusions like I am, then it’s a must do.

The cost is $149 per person and it includes a special dinner and all drinks in the Spellbound Bar. Not only is there an intimate theater where you will watch a magic show, but a magician will also blow your mind with tricks at the bar.

You can stay as long as you’d like in the lounge and all drinks are included in the $149 price.

This is the first time that Magic Castle has partnered with anyone. It’s a unique experience that is only on Sun Princess.

If you’re a magic enthusiast, then Spellbound is a must do.

Food Options

Cruise lines have really upped their game the past few years when it comes to food and Princess did just that with Sun Princess.

Besides the standard buffet (Eatery) and main dining room, Princess brought in some of the best celebrity chefs that you’ll find. They have a 13-time World Pizza Champion, the world’s most famous butcher, and of course, Rudi Sodamin.

Princess Cruises’ newest restaurant, Love by Britto, it’s an incredible seven course meal with the best view on the ship. It was the best meal I had on the ship and it’s perfect for couples who are celebrating a special occasion (honeymoon, anniversary etc.).

Princess staples like Crown Grill and Sabatini’s are also on Sun Princess.

Sanctuary Collection

When Sun Princess arrived in Ft. Lauderdale, the era of Princess Cruises’ Sanctuary Collection began.

The Sanctuary Collection is 215 cabins on the ship that range from suites to balcony staterooms.

By booking one of these rooms, you receive access to parts of the ship that are reserved just for you. While the cruise line calls it a “Ship within a ship” experience, it’s really not because the exclusive areas are spread out around the ship and not in one private area like other cruise lines.

This includes a large, private outdoor area in the aft of the ship with a pool, the ultimate spot for relaxation.

Guests who book a cabin in the Sanctuary Collection also have their own restaurant, lounge with aft views and the following perks:

Premier Beverage Package

Unlimited WiFi for four devices

Daily gratuities

Two nights of specialty dining

Unlimited prix fixe meals at any casual dining location

Free OceanNow delivery service

Complimentary room service

Reserved seating in the theater

Unlimited digital photos

I have friends who are sailing in a Sanctuary Collection cabin in a few weeks and I’ll looking forward to hearing how much they enjoyed all the special perks they will receive.

The Dome

The with addition of the Dome, there’s show-style entertainment in three different parts of the ship (also the Piazza and Princess Arena).

The Dome is also a great place to enjoy a sea day or on any day that it rains.

While similar to solariums on other cruise lines as it has a pool (under the stage), the space is more versatile for entertainment.

Final Thoughts on Sun Princess

For the fifth thing, I am going to talk about a few things on the ship that stood out to me.

The pizza at Alfredo’s is better than ever. Although the free pizza at Slice, which can be found by the main pool, was pretty good too.

Visit Wirat at the Seaview Bar for the best drinks on the ship.

The Premium Deluxe Balcony cabins have one of the best terraces I’ve had on a cruise. As you can see below, it was huge with half of it being private and the other half being open to other balconies. It was bigger than some cruise cabins I’ve stayed in.

Princess Cruises offers the only authentic Italian Gelato at sea and you can pick some up across from Princess Live.

The casino has high ceilings which allows for better ventilation from those who smoke.

The WiFi was pretty solid and my Medallion worked flawlessly around the ship.

Several crew members remembered not only me, but also my name from my cruise back in March. They were fantastic all around the ship.

Cruises on Sun Princess

Sun Princess is sailing seven-night cruises from Port Everglades to the Eastern and Western Caribbean through March 2025. The ship will then reposition to Europe for summer sailings in the Mediterranean.