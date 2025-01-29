MSC’s New Cruise Ship Will Feature Dirty Dancing in Concert

Cruise NewsMSC's New Cruise Ship Will Feature Dirty Dancing in Concert

By Ben Souza
MSC Cruises’ newest mega ship that will debut in Miami in April, MSC World America, will bring the classic film Dirty Dancing to life.

MSC World America
MSC Cruises’ new flagship, MSC World America.

Dirty Dancing in Concert will be part of the entertainment offerings on MSC World America. This beloved Lionsgate film will be brought to life with live singers, dancers and musicians.

Every week long cruise to the Caribbean from Miami will feature several performances of Dirty Dancing in Concert, including a matinee on sea days.

The show will be 90-minutes long and a live-to-film concert.  A live band and singers will belt out the classic songs in-sync with the movie.  

The show will culminate in a finale where guests will dance in the aisles and sing along in a Dirty Dancing-themed after party.

“Dirty Dancing in Concert” coming to MSC World America

The 1,150 seat theater on the cruise ship will host the following four shows:

  • Dirty Dancing in Concert
  • Odyssey, a acrobatic spectacle influenced by Homer’s Odyssey
  • Momentous, one of the largest illusion shows ever performed at sea
  • Hall of Fame, a live concert featuring music legends

Entertainment on the ship will also take place in the Panorama Lounge and the Street Theatre. 

Steve Leatham, Vice President of Entertainment at MSC Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Delivering a diverse entertainment lineup for every type of vacationer is central to creating an unforgettable cruise experience. MSC World America provides an incredible platform to push the boundaries of entertainment at sea, and we’re introducing some exciting new concepts and productions.

“Our headline entertainment experiences, ‘Dirty Dancing in Concert’ in the World Theatre and Queen Symphonic in the Panorama Lounge, will be unlike anything previously seen on our ships, resonating with both American and international audiences.

“These are just the beginning of our extensive entertainment options, which include an adults-only Comedy Club, authentic Dueling Pianos, and interactive family game shows. The onboard entertainment truly must be seen to be believed.”

MSC World America will debut on April 12, 2025 in Miami. The mega ship will sail seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas from the Cruise Capital of the World.

The ship will sail from the largest cruise terminal in North America which will open when the ship debuts.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
