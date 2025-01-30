Woman Spends Months Planning Anniversary Cruise Only to Find Mother-in-Law Is On the Ship

Cruise NewsWoman Spends Months Planning Anniversary Cruise Only to Find Mother-in-Law Is On...

A woman who spent three months planning the perfect wedding anniversary cruise said she felt like “a third wheel on the vacation” she had organized.

The 35-year-old cruiser shared her story on social media, writing that she was shocked to find her mother-in-law had booked the same exact cruise.

The trip was supposed to be a special anniversary celebration, in addition to a celebration of her husband’s birthday.

She even had her parents fly to her house to watch the kids so she and her husband could take the trip to Florida and board their ship on the romantic getaway.

But the excitement of being on the cruise ship quickly faded when she found out that quality time would soon be quantity time.

As soon as we got to our room to store our carry on bags my MIL calls,” the woman shared. “She excitedly explains that she and her husband are ON the ship.”

The combination of the sudden shift in plans and the fact that the woman wasn’t super close with her mother-in-law was not how she saw this cruise going.

My mood instantly shifts, this is not someone who I have a good or close relationship with at all. Husband is active duty so vacations are not something that is regularly happening or are easy to plan,” she continued.

While admitting she “wasn’t thrilled” with this turn of events, she stated that her husband was “excited to see his mom.”  And so, she only brought up her dissatisfaction once during the 7-day sailing.

Kept my mouth shut and was cordial for 7 full days as I was a third wheel on the vacation that I planned,” she said.

The post then stated that the woman’s father-in-law—who, yes, was also on the cruise—was sick most of the time.  This meant that the couple spent extra time hanging out with the wife’s mother-in-law to keep her company.

The social media post concluded with some admission of the built up frustration that her husband received at the end of the cruise.

The day after we made it home I did have an attitude and let my husband know how truly upset I was and he went off on me stating that his mother did nothing wrong.  But he can see where I could be upset,” the frustrated woman said.

After the Reddit post (which has since been removed by Reddit) posed the question of whether or not she was at fault for her feelings on the situation, most commenters took her side.

One comment summarized the sentiment of the readers and stated, “Yikes. On an anniversary trip? Did she crash the honeymoon too? Because an anniversary trip sans kids is like one step below honeymoon trip in terms of ‘we want alone time’.”

Another said, “A grown woman should know better than to invite herself onto what is obviously meant to be a romantic trip. She knew it was too because she didn’t surprise you with that news before coming out or even at the airport, she waited until she was on board.

The commenters put the blame solely on the mother-in-law with another Redditor saying, “His mother DID do something wrong. Any reasonable person would know that a couple who have left the kids at home for a vacation are not there to spend time with their parents.

Either way, not only did the situation lead to some undoubtedly awkward moments on the ship, but it also probably caused some extra stress at home.  It sounds like this couple could use another cruise, this time just the two of them.

