Celestyal Cruises Adds Another “Desert Day” Sailing Due to Popular Demand

Celestyal Cruises has added another sailing in the Arabian Gulf due to popular demand for this new itinerary.

The added sailing will depart from Dubai on March 3, 2025 and adds 10% more availability to the region. The cruise is now open for bookings.

The cruise will take place on Celestyal Journey, a cruise ship currently in dry dock getting enhancements. The 1,260 passenger ship will return to service on February 15, 2025.

Guests taking the “Desert Days” itinerary from Celestyal can board the ship in either Doha or Dubai. The cruise visits Bahrain, Dubai (overnight), Khasab, Sir Bani Yas Island and Abu Dhabi.

The cruise line is currently offering cruise deals that include up to 50% off sailings. Prices on the new cruise that was just added start at $609 per person. This price includes:

All meals

A shore excursion voucher

Complimentary wines and beers with meals

All port fees

Gratuities

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal, gave the following statement:

“We’re thrilled by the response to our Arabian Gulf itineraries, which offer guests the perfect blend of iconic landmarks and hidden gems. From the impressive skyline of Doha to the dazzling sights of Dubai and the wildlife haven of Sir Bani Yas Island, there’s even more opportunity to experience the rich history, culture and natural beauty of the region.

“This extended program reflects our continued commitment to the region and on delivering unmissable experiences both at shore and at sea, and with up to 50% off as part of our current campaign, there’s never been a better time to book.”

Cruise Fever will be sailing this itinerary at the end of February so stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know about Celestyal and Arabian Gulf cruises.