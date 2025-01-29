Carnival Responds to “Middle Name Requirement” Rumors for Boarding

Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Responds to "Middle Name Requirement" Rumors for Boarding

Another Facebook group rumor has been put to rest after Carnival’s Brand Ambassador took to the social media platform to clarify a document question.

Are middle names required on documents before being allowed to sail? 

The question rapidly became a rumor, generating so many questions that John Heald, the Brand Ambassador, had to address the issue.

A concerned cruiser wrote to Heald, saying the following:

John, according to some people on Facebook groups, a new requirement is that your middle name is now required on the cruise documents… or else you cannot sail. And people confirmed the call center is saying this is true. Why have you not told anyone. Many say like me they have not received the e-mail!”

Carnival Responds: No New Policy

Carnival advises on their website that the name on the cruise booking should match the name on the government-issued ID as closely as possible.

Even though the original question insisted that the call center was confirming the rumor, there is no new policy that mandates middle names. Heald responded:

Thank you, and as you are one of 11 people who have asked this in the last 24 hours, let me say there has been no recent correspondence from Carnival regarding this, and therefore no changes.”

Regarding the rumored policy, he added, “I really do not understand how, if this were correct, we would implement this, as some do not have a middle name.”

Even though the original question insisted that the call center was confirming the rumor, there is no new policy that mandates middle names.

Name Matching Best Practices

While middle names are not mandatory for booking, you should make sure that your name on the booking documents matches your ID as closely as possible.

Carnival’s system sometimes has character limitations which can affect how names are entered, potentially leading to middle names or parts of names being omitted or altered.

But this has typically not caused issues at boarding, as long as the primary name details match

If you’ve recently changed your name or are about to get married, Carnival recommends booking your cruise under your current legal name (e.g., maiden name if you haven’t updated your ID yet).

If you have any doubts about how your name should be listed, it’s wise to contact Carnival directly or check their official documentation policies.

Social media communities and groups can be helpful for cruise tips and tricks, but they also can turn the spark of a rumor into a blaze. 

