Nearly Half a Million People Sailed on the World’s Largest Cruise Ship Over the Past Year

2024 was truly an iconic year for the world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas.

Icon of the Seas made its debut one year ago yesterday on January 27, 2024. This seven night cruise from Miami to the Caribbean was the maiden voyage for the largest cruise ship ever built.

Over the next year, nearly half a million cruisers would embark on the cruise ship on week long vacations to the Caribbean and Royal Caribbean’s private island, CocoCay.

Icon of the Seas is so large, it’s divided up into eight neighborhoods and has the largest waterpark at sea on the top deck.

Here is a look at some of the ship’s stats from its first 365 days in service:

192,000 families sailed on the ship

180 port stops

52 visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay

7,900 birthdays celebrated

449 performances of Aqua Action

308 curtain call performances of The Wizard of Oz and The Effectors: The Origin Story

426 ice shows

55,350 milkshakes served

44,070 drinks ordered at Lime and Coconut

1,594,567 ice cream cones served

Almost 15,000 Crown’s Edge Plunges

96 dinner parties at Celebration Table

Icon of the Seas is the first of three Icon class ships from Royal Caribbean. At over 250,000 gross tons in size, the cruise line calls it the world’s best vacation.

The second Icon class ship, Star of the Seas, will debut on August 31, 2025. The ship will homeport at Port Canaveral and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean.

A third and unnamed Icon class ship is scheduled to debut in 2026.