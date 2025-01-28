Cruise Line Adds Seasonal Ownership for Just $24,999

Villa Vie Residences, a cruise line that has a ship you can live on, is now offering seasonal ownership that starts at just $24,999.

Villa Vie Residences’ new Seasonal Ownership Program allows you to choose how long you stay on the ship. Stays range from 30 days to nine months with prices starting at just $24,999.

The cruise line has announced new financing options for those looking to purchase a cabin on their one ship.

In addition to the new seasonal program and financing options, Villa Vie Residences has added a new Try Before You Buy (TBYB) program. This allows you to visit the ship for seven to 10 days before signing up.

Villa Vie Odyssey, the cruise line’s ship, sails a continual world cruise that visits more than 425 ports in over 140 countries. The cruises are three and a half years long and cruisers can choose the length of time they stay on the vessel.

Their Endless Horizons Program is a lease for life and allows guests to stay on the ship indefinitely.

Mikael Petterson, Chairman of Villa Vie Residences, gave the following statement about this new seasonal ownership plan:

“We’re making the dream of traveling the globe by ship more attainable. With our new Seasonal Ownership and Financing Options, travelers can now experience this extraordinary lifestyle with minimal commitment and maximum flexibility.”

Kathy Villalba, CEO of Villa Vie Residence, added:

“Our Seasonal Ownership Program is all about giving people the chance to truly live the cruise lifestyle on their own terms.”

Villa Vie Odyssey is currently sailing in South America but will visit the West Coast of the U.S., Alaska and Hawaii this summer.