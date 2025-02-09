MSC World America Arrives in Miami in Two Months

MSC Cruises’ newest ship, MSC World America, will arrive in Miami in two months and will be the cruise line’s largest ship sailing from a U.S. port.

Construction on MSC World America is finishing up and the cruise ship will sail her maiden voyage from Miami on April 12, 2025.

MSC World America will have everything from a Cliffhanger thrill ride to bumper cars to incredible dining. It will also have the only Eataly at sea and the only Dirty Dancing show. There will be 20 bars and lounges and 13 restaurants.

The ship features a Y-shaped aft, similar to every ship that is over 200,000 gross tons in size. It will have 22 decks,2,614 cabins and feature more than 420,000 square feet of public space.

The cruise ship is divided into seven districts and will have several unique features that are not found on any other ship. The seven districts are:

Family Aventura – This area located on the top deck for families to play together

– This area located on the top deck for families to play together Aqua Deck – The main pool deck with two pools

– The main pool deck with two pools Zen Area – An adults only Zen Area at the stern of the ship

– An adults only Zen Area at the stern of the ship Galleria – An area lined with dining and shops

– An area lined with dining and shops The Terraces – Nine bars and restaurants, a comedy club, and four retail shops

– Nine bars and restaurants, a comedy club, and four retail shops Promenade – Out door area in the aft the ship with an 11-story slide, lively activities, and drink and dinner options

– Out door area in the aft the ship with an 11-story slide, lively activities, and drink and dinner options MSC Yacht Club – A ship-within-a-ship for the utmost luxury

Cliffhanger will be the only over-water swing ride at sea. Cliffhanger’s four seats start off close to the deck before powered arms lift them into the starting position, up and out over the edge of the ship.

From there, riders are propelled back and forth, high above the waterline and dangling 160 feet above the ocean below.

MSC World America is promising to be one of the best cruise ships for families with young children. The 10,000 square foot Doremiland will feature an elevated partnership with LEGO.

Activities in this area include:

LEGO Parade

LEGO Family Zone

LEGO Game Show

Boxes Family Game Show

Doremix Family Disco

High-tech Experiences

Also in this area is The Harbour, a new outdoor park where families can spend time together, grab a bite to eat, or soak up the sun.

The Sportplex is a dedicated court for game shows, bumper cars, roller skating, basketball, football, Pickleball and Hoverboards.

MSC Cruises is bringing Eataly back on their ships with MSC World America and will be one of 19 dining venues.

There will be four main elegant restaurants, two buffets, two exclusive venues for Yacht Club guests, and many specialty dining options.

All-Stars Sports Bar features a large terrace with unrivalled ocean views when watching a big game. It will have food and drinks as well as darts, shuffleboard and foosball.

Paxos Greek Restaurant will transport guests to the Mediterranean with a seafood-forward menu for lunch and dinner.

Five fast casual food options will also be available on MSC World America. They are:

Paxos on the Go

Promenade Bites

The Harbour Bar & Bites

La Boca Grill

Luna Park Pizza & Burger

Jean Philippe Chocolat & Café, an MSC staple, is a chocolate lovers paradise from award-winning French chocolatier and pastry chef Jean-Philippe Maury.

MSC World America will sail seven night cruises from PortMiami to the Eastern and Western Caribbean (See sailings and prices). All sailings will visit Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the cruise line’s private island oasis in The Bahamas.

Cruise Fever will be on a preview cruise from Miami a few days before the ship debuts. Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know about MSC World America.

MSC World America is the second of four World class cruise ships from MSC Cruises.