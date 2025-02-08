First Look at the World’s Largest Cruise Terminal in Miami

The first cruise ship visited the world’s largest cruise terminal today in Miami when MSC Seascape was the first vessel to use the massive terminal.

MSC Cruises will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony next month for the new Terminal AA/AAA at PortMiami. This new terminal is able to process 36,000 cruise passengers every day.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for PortMiami’s Terminal AA/AAA will take place on March 6, 2025. MSC Cruises said that this new terminal will redefine the cruise experience and also solidifies the cruise line’s commitment to Miami and the U.S.

The terminal has been under construction for the past three years at a cost of around $300 million.

It is the largest cruise terminal in the world and it can accommodate up to three cruise ships at a time.

The project was a partnership between the Cruise Division of MSC Group, PortMiami and Miami-Dade County. The iconic structure was designed by Arquitectonica and built by Fincantieri Infrastructure.

The following four MSC cruise ships are offering sailings from Miami in 2025 and will use the terminal:

MSC Divina

MSC Seaside

MSC Seascape

MSC World America

The terminal will also be used by MSC’s luxury cruise line, Explora Journeys.

MSC World America will sail her inaugural cruise on April 12, 2025. The 205,700 gross ton ship will the be the largest non-Royal Caribbean cruise ship sailing from the U.S. The terminal was built to accommodate the massive new ship.

The ship will sail seven-night cruises from Miami that will depart every Saturday. The week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean can be combined into 14-night sailings.

All cruises will visit MSC’s private island in The Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

A few days before the ship’s debut, MSC Cruises will unveil its new Marine Conservation Center at Ocean Cay. This facility will serve as a hub for critical coral restoration research and education, a key initiative of the MSC Foundation.

MSC Cruises is the third largest cruise line in the world and they will have 23 ships in service once MSC World America debuts in two months. Seven of those ships will be sailing from the U.S. by the end of 2025.