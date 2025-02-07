Cruise Line Adding 7 New Perks to Select Cabins

Cruise NewsCruise Line Adding 7 New Perks to Select Cabins

MSC Cruises is adding seven new perks for guests who book a suite with an Aurea Experience on all 22 of their ships.

MSC Cruises offers their guests the options three different experiences when booking a cabin that isn’t part of the Yacht Club. They are Bella, Fantastica and Aurea. Bella is a basic cruise fare and the other two offer extra perks for an additional fee.

Aurea Experience suite guests are immersed in a unique and elevated experience, which will include a bottle of prosecco, wellness-focused amenities and access to the luxurious MSC Aurea Spa thermal area, my choice dining flexibility, and a bedding and pillow menu to enjoy.

Now the cruise line is adding seven extra perks for those who book a suite with the Aurea Experience. They are:

  • Priority disembarkation
  • Priority tender boat access
  • One free minibar refresh
  • In-suite Nepresso coffee machine
  • Venchi daily turndown of chocolates
  • Complimentary ironing
  • Elevated suite amenities that include 100% cotton bathrobes, plus slippers, premium bed linens, and luxury bath products

These perks are in addition to the current Aurea benefits of free thermal suite access, welcome Prosecco and chocolate, access to the Top Exclusive Solarium, 10% discount on spa treatments, and priority boarding.

The seven new perks will go into effect on all MSC cruises that depart from July 1, 2025 and beyond.

MSC Meraviglia cruise ship
MSC Meraviglia in Nassau

Suites with the Aurea Experience will offer the highest luxury on MSC cruise ships outside of the Yacht Club.

The MSC Yacht Club is a “ship-within-a-ship” concept that offers private facilities on the ship with keycard-only access.

This includes a private sundeck, pool, restaurant and lounge.

