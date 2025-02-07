Viking’s New 170-Day Cruise Will Have 18 Overnight Port Visits

Viking has announced their Viking World Voyage III that will depart in late 2026 and end in June 2027. This 170-day cruise will visit 41 countries on six continents, with 18 of the ports being overnight stays.

Viking World Voyage III will depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on December 22, 2026 and end in Stockholm, Sweden on June 10, 2027.

A map of this incredible world cruise itinerary can be seen below.

For guests looking for slightly shorter segments, the following three options are also available:

Viking World Voyage IV – Departs from LA on January 8, 2027 and visits 37 countries

Viking World Cruise 2026-2027 – Departs from Fort Lauderdale but ends in London after 142 days

Viking World Discoveries – Departs from LA and visits 27 countries before ending in London

Port highlights of the cruise include stops in Hawaii, Australia, Kenya, Morocco, Thailand, Portugal, England and Sweden.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, gave the following statement:

“Our approach in everything we do has always been to focus on the destination, from our thoughtfully curated itineraries to our elegant small ships, which are designed to bring guests closer and enable exploration.

“Extended voyages like our World Cruises allow curious travelers to experience dozens of destinations, iconic landmarks and rich cultures in one seamless journey, making them truly the adventures of a lifetime.”

Guests who book this newest world cruise from Viking by March 31, 2025 will receive a total savings of $60,000 per couple. This includes:

Free business class airfare and transfers

$4,000 in shore excursion credit

$2,000 in shipboard credit

Complimentary Silver Spirits Beverage Package

Reduced deposit of 10%

Returning Viking guests will also receive an additional $2,000 in credit to spend once they are on the ship.

This is in addition to what is always included in Viking cruise fares. This includes WiFi, all dining, drinks during meals, access to thermal suite, and one shore excursion in every port.

While on board the cruise, Viking will offer cultural enrichment through onboard lectures and entertainment. This includes the Viking Resident Historian program, which provides guests with a high-level historical and cultural education specific to their journey.

Guests can immerse themselves in the world’s rich cultures during included excursions that provide unmatched insight into daily life, as well as Privileged Access visits to cultural institutions.

Prices for the full 170-day cruise start at $72,999 per person for a balcony cabin and go up to $133,995 for a Penthouse Jr Suite (PS1). The Owners Suite and all Explorer Suites are already sold out.