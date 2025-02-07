Florida Cruise Port Will Expedite Arrival/Debarkation Process

Margaritaville at Sea has announced several new enhancements that include partnering with the Port of Palm Beach to significantly expedite the arrival and debarkation process.

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is the only cruise ship to sail from the Port of Palm Beach. The ship and port are getting several new upgrades to make the cruise experience even better.

The cruise line and port partnered together to add advanced facial recognition for guests cruising with a U.S. passport. This dramatically speeds up the debarkation process and makes passing through customs a breeze.

The port has also added new parking options that include self-parking and valet. The port now offers shorter waiting periods and earlier boarding times.

In addition to the port enhancements, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is receiving updated and new dining and beverage experiences. They are:

Hemisphere Dancer Craft Spirits – Cruise line’s popular bar is being added to Paradise

Far Side Sushi – New, all specialty dining restaurant

Frank and Lola’s – Will be inclusive for all guests at the Port of Indecision Buffet

License to Chill and 12 Volt Bar – Upgraded, poolside bar

JWB Prime Steakhouse – Receiving an upgrade menu and seasonal specialties

The cruise ship is also receiving new live entertainment that includes new artists in every corner of the ship.

All of these new changes will begin in late March 2025.

Margaritaville at Sea has added a new excursion, Sail and Splash: Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau. This exclusive partnership gives guests sailing on the ship priority access to the Nassau resort, including the Fins Up! Water Park, creating a seamless, start-to-finish Margaritaville island escape.

Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, gave the following statement:

“In addition to our popular trips to Grand Bahama Island and Key West, we’re sailing to Nassau from the Port of Palm Beach, giving our guests another option to enjoy all the great enhancements we’re introducing aboard Paradise.

“Sailing on Paradise captures the same fun and escapism, now with even more outstanding food, drinks, and entertainment, making it a perfect introduction for first-time cruisers and our loyal returning guests.”