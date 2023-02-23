Sponsored Links
MSC Cruises Launching Their Most Environmentally Friendly Cruise Ship in June

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
0
MSC Cruises
This summer, MSC Cruises will launch their most environmentally friendly cruise ship yet when MSC Euribia is christened in Copenhagen.
MSC Cruises most environmentally friendly cruise ship

MSC Euribia will be the final Meraviglia Plus class ship and the first in the class to be powered by LNG. The cruise line currently has one other ship powered by LNG, MSC World Europa.

The cruise ship also features state-of-the-art environmental systems including a ‘Baltic Standard’ advanced onboard wastewater treatment system, waste management handling, energy efficiency measures, and shore power connectivity to enable zero emissions from the ship where onshore power is available.

One of the first things that cruisers will notice about the ship is a striking mural painted on her exterior that represents MSC Cruises’ commitment to protect and preserve the marine environment.

As bio and synthetic fuels become available, MSC Euribia’s emissions will be further reduced. LNG is key to the development of low carbon solutions for shipping, as emerging technologies such as fuel cells can be operated with LNG until zero emissions bio-LNG or green hydrogen become available at scale.

MSC Euribia will utilize an underwater radiated noise management system to minimize the effects of vibrations on marine life. Several energy efficiency features help reduce and optimize engine use.

MSC Euribia will feature numerous amenities and offerings on boards including a Mediterranean-style promenade with its breath-taking LED Dome, wide array of shops, delicious specialty restaurants, and entertainment options.

The cruise ship will have 10 dining venues and 21 bars and lounges. There will also be world-class live entertainment every evening in the 954-seat theatre.

There will be five pools and a coral-themed Water Park, one of the largest and most elaborate at sea.

MSC Euribia will sail her first cruise on June 10, 2023 and offer week long cruises from Kiel, Germany and Copenhagen, Denmark to the stunning Norwegian Fjords including Geiranger, Ålesund, and Flaam.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.
