The 2 New Mega Cruise Ships Headed to Miami

PortMiami is the Cruise Capital of the World where more passengers embark/disembark on cruise ships than any other port in the world. Over the next few years, two more mega ships are headed to Miami where they will homeport and sail cruises to the Caribbean.



Over the past few years, cruise lines have built larger cruise terminals in Miami to accommodate more mega ships. Right now, MSC Cruises is building the largest cruise terminal in the country that will be able process up to 36,000 passengers per day.

Here is a look at the two incredible new mega cruise ships headed to Miami, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas in 2024 and MSC Cruises’ World America in 2025.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas



Icon of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship ever built when the ship begins to sail out of Miami in early 2024. Royal Caribbean is calling the ship the best family vacation in the world and the vessel will be jammed packed with features.

The cruise ship is so large that it will have over 40 food and beverage options with 23 of them being brand new to Royal Caribbean. It will feature 28 different types of staterooms so everyone can choose the perfect one for them.

Icon of the Seas will be a combination of every class of Royal Caribbean cruise ships. It will bring together the best of everything to create a cruise experience like no other. It will have the largest swimming pool at sea and have more waterslides than any other ship.

Below is an artist rendering of the revolutionary new AquaDome. This spot at the very front of the ship will be a tranquil oasis by day where guests can take in wraparound ocean views and an awe-inspiring waterfall as they enjoy a bite or drink. By night, it will transform into a vibrant hot spot, complete with restaurants, bars and the cruise line’s marquee aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater.

Surfside is a new neighborhood from Royal Caribbean and is promising to be the ultimate spot for families to spend their day.

The cruise ship will also feature the cruise line’s signature Central Park that will have more live plants and trees than ever before.

Icon of the Seas will sail seven night cruises Eastern and Western Caribbean from Miami. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s top-rated private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas. You can see exact itineraries and prices here.

MSC World America

MSC World America will begin sailing out of Miami in the summer of 2025. It will be the 3rd largest class of ship in the world and come in at 205,000 gross tons. The vessel will be powered by LNG and the cruise line’s largest ship based in North America.

MSC World America will offer a futuristic cruise experience with groundbreaking design, unique dining experiences, and unforgettable onboard entertainment. The layout of the ship will be similar to its sister ship, MSC World Europa, but will specifically tailored to appeal to guests from North America.

It will measure 22 decks tall and more than 150 feet wide, with more than 2,600 cabins and 420,000 square feet of public space.

MSC Cruises has yet to announce many details about this new ship including specific itineraries. We do know that the vessel will homeport in Miami and sail cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean starting in the summer of 2025.

Cruise Fever will have all updates about MSC World America when they are announced.