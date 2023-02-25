Princess Cruises Will Have 2 Ships Sailing to Japan in 2024

Princess Cruises will have two cruise ships sailing to Japan in 2024 including the first Royal class ship to sail in the region.



Royal Princess will join Diamond Princess in offering cruises to Japan next year. Royal Princess will sail a Japan & North Pacific Crossing, calling to the northern Tohoku and Hokkaido regions during the magnificent cherry blossom season. Guests will have the option to combine the trip with the cruise line’s popular Voyage of the Glaciers cruise to witness the majestic glaciers of Alaska.

Diamond Princess, a Japan built cruise ship, returns to Japan for a March through August 2024 season, sailing roundtrip from Tokyo (Yokohama), calling to 35 ports in three countries on 31 unique itineraries and 36 departures. The cruises will range from from seven to 23 days.

Diamond Princess kicks off the season with a series of four 10-day Spring Flowers voyages, calling at all four of Japan’s main islands and following the predicted blooming season as it moves from south to north.

Sponsored Links



“Japan has been a popular homeport and destination experience for Princess guests for many years and we’re thrilled to offer such a culturally-rich season of cruises in this region for the 2024 season,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

Diamond Princess will also offer a nine-day Southern Islands cruise that visits two Okinawan ports and two Taiwan ports; nine-day and 10-day Sea of Japan cruises that will feature ports along the historic Kitamaebune trading route; 10-day Hokkaido voyages that will visit Otaru (for Sapporo), Hakodate and Kushiro; and the popular 10-day Japan Explorer voyages that will call to some of the country’s most iconic destinations like Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji), Osaka or Kobe (for Kyoto), Hiroshima, and more.

The 2024 Japan program also features access to nine UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Mount Fuji (from Shimizu), Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto (from Kobe or Osaka), Buddhist Monuments in the Horyu-ji Area (from Kobe or Osaka), Historic Villages of Shirakawa-go and Gokayama (from Kanazawa or Toyama), the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, and the newly inscribed Iriomote Island (from Ishigaki) and Jomon Prehistoric Sites (from Aomori or Hakodate).

These cruises to Japan on Diamond Princess and Royal Princess are now open for bookings.