Cruise Line Adds a Never-Seen-Before Itinerary

A cruise line has added 14 day cruises this summer that will sail an itinerary that has never been offered before.



Costa Cruises, one of Carnival Corporation’s nine cruise lines, has added new 14 night cruises this summer on Costa Fortuna that will visit two of the Mediterranean’s most popular destinations on a single cruise.

Costa Fortuna’s new cruises in the Mediterranean will last two weeks. From June 24 through August 19 Costa Fortuna will be offering a never-seen-before itinerary, for a unique travel experience that includes Greek and Balearic Islands all on one trip.

The full program of these cruises includes Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, Messina, four Greek islands, such as Crete (with a call at Heraklion), Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini, Kefalonia (with a call at Argostoli), Palma de Mallorca, in the Balearic Islands, and then Barcelona and Marseille.

“After the restart in Asia with the Costa Serena, the addition of the Costa Fortuna to our offer in the Mediterranean is another very positive sign, which testifies a growing appreciation of our cruises in 2023. We have designed truly exclusive itineraries for the Costa Fortuna, available only with us in next summer. In this way we will offer an additional opportunity to discover the Mediterranean, with more time available to explore a wide variety of destinations,” said Mario Zanetti, Costa Cruises’ President.

Costa Fortuna will offer a second itinerary that will visit the Canary Islands and visit up to five locations in the spring and fall.

The cruise ship will also offer three cruises that will visit Istanbul and Izmir, in Turkey, Athens, in Greece, and Malta, as well as Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, Catania, Barcelona and Marseille.

At the end of October, the ship will switch to three and four night cruises from Savona, Italy.