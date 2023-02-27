Sponsored Links
Celebrity Chef Named Godmother of Oceania’s New Cruise Ship

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Oceania Cruises has announced that celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis will serve as the godmother of the cruise line’s newest ship, Vista. This is the first new cruise ship for Oceania in over 10 years.

Harry Connick Jr. will also appear at the christening ceremony and perform an exclusive concert for VIP guests. The naming ceremony for Vista will take place in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023.

Vista is the first of two new cruise ships from Oceania. The vessel will carry 1,200 passengers and the ship’s first season in the Mediterranean is already sold out.

Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, said, “We are thrilled that Giada and Harry are joining us to welcome Vista, our first new ship in more than a decade. Harry’s laid-back, classic style and impressive back catalog will provide the perfect soundtrack to an important evening in our 20-year history.

“As the world’s leading culinary-focused cruise line, bringing Giada into the Oceania Cruises family was an easy decision. Her casual yet sophisticated style and devout love of quality cuisine are the perfect recipe for Vista. She truly personifies our first Allura Class ship and we could not be more delighted that she has agreed to be godmother of Vista.” As godmother, De Laurentiis will create two signature dishes to be served on board Vista. Guests will be able to enjoy the inspired new creations in Toscana, Oceania Cruises’ authentic Italian specialty restaurant evolved from rich family traditions, as well as The Grand Dining Room, the luxurious grand dame of the line’s culinary offering on board its small, luxurious ships.

“Working with Frank and the Oceania Cruises team on the christening of Vista and having the honor of officiating as godmother is a dream come true, especially as she sets sail on her christening voyage from my birthplace of Rome,” said De Laurentiis. “Cooking authentic Italian fare is my biggest passion in life. I cannot wait to savor the different flavors and explore the myriad dining venues on board Vista, a ship that will provide unforgettable culinary experiences for decades to come.”

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
