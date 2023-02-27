Carnival Cruise Line’s Ship Tours Are Returning Next Month

Carnival Cruise Line is bringing back their popular Behind the Fun tours that takes guests into areas of the cruise ship that is normally off limits.

Guests on Carnival cruise ships will once again be able to go behind the scenes and see the inner workings of the vessel. During this excursion, guests get to visit the main galley, crew lounge, crew gym and laundry, crew mess, environmental room, engine control room, storeroom, the bridge, and more.

This excursion can only be booked on Carnival cruise ships at the Shore Excursion Desk. It normally sells out quickly on embarkation day and is first come, first serve.

Below is the official restart dates for the Behind the Fun tours on Carnival cruise ships:

Carnival Panorama – March 6

Carnival Celebration March 6

Carnival Sunrise – March 6

Carnival Spirit – March 6

Carnival Miracle – March 6

Carnival Luminosa – March 6

Carnival Valor – March 6

Carnival Splendor – March 6

Carnival Dream – March 6

Carnival Vista – March 6

Carnival Elation – April 1

Carnival Paradise – April 1

Carnival Radiance – April 1

Carnival Sunshine – April 1

Carnival Pride – April 1

Carnival Legend – April 1

Carnival Conquest – April 1

Carnival Glory – April 1

Carnival Liberty – April 1

Carnival Freedom – April 1

Carnival Magic – April 1

Carnival Breeze: April 1

Carnival Horizon – April 1

Mardi Gras – April 1